Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and other top stars who’ve headlined successful shows in Kumasi

When Sarkodie staged his “Rapperholic Homecoming” concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 27 September 2025, it was more than just a musical night; it was a cultural moment. After years of hosting the flagship show in Accra, the rapper chose Kumasi for a special edition, signalling both a return to his roots and a celebration of the Ashanti capital.

In the run-up to the show, Kumasi was electric with anticipation. Posters flooded the streets, rehearsal footage trended online, and fans generated a feverish buzz. Sarkodie heightened the excitement by paying a courtesy call to the Asantehene and even leading a health walk through the city. On the night itself, thousands braved a torrential downpour to secure their seats. The energy never dipped; even as rain poured for over an hour, revellers danced through the DJ and hypeman sessions until the main act took the stage.

But Sarkodie isn’t the only top-tier act to shift the spotlight from Accra to Kumasi. Over the years, several headline performers have defied the capital-centric entertainment scene to bring their signature shows to “The Garden City.”

Here's a look at Accra-based artistes who have hosted their shows in Kumasi.

1.Sarkodie

Long before the 2025 Homecoming concert, Sarkodie had already tested Kumasi’s appetite for Rapperholic. In 2012, his second-ever edition was staged in the city on Easter Sunday, featuring supporting stars like Efya, Tiffany, and D-Cryme. This history makes his 2025 return feel like a full-circle moment.

2.Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has also enjoyed unforgettable moments in Kumasi. In 2016, he partnered with EIB Network for a Peace Concert at the Baba Yara Stadium, performing alongside actor-musician LilWin to an ecstatic crowd.

He returned in 2020 with the Kumerica Invasion Tour, a city-wide experience that included media runs, fan meet-ups, and a drive-through that brought the town to a standstill.

3.Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene cemented his bond with Kumasi fans when he brought the Rockstar Concert to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium’s VIP car park in December 2018. The following year, he repeated the magic with Rockstar Concert ’19, giving fans free access to enjoy his performances.

4.Samini

On Christmas Eve 2023, reggae-dancehall legend Samini relocated his annual Samini Xperience concert from Accra to Kumasi. Held at the forecourt of Ridge Condos, it became a festive highlight for his loyal supporters in the region.

5.Esther Smith

Kumasi’s gospel audience has also had its share of headline spectacles. In August 2024, gospel powerhouse Esther Smith delivered a spirit-filled concert at Bantama Pentecost Church. Joined by fellow gospel acts, she revisited timeless hits that left the congregation in awe.

6.Diana Hamilton

Award-winning gospel singer Diana Hamilton included Kumasi in her Awake Experience tour in February 2023. Hosted at Bantama Church of Pentecost, the night reaffirmed Kumasi as a spiritual hub for worship and music.

From Sarkodie’s record-breaking Rapperholic Homecoming to gospel greats filling auditoriums, Kumasi has consistently shown that it is more than capable of rivaling Accra as a musical capital. The city’s enthusiastic audiences, cultural pride, and readiness to embrace mega shows prove that Ghana’s entertainment heartbeat does not only reside in the nation’s capital.

NB: This article focuses on shows organised and hosted by the artistes themselves, not events where they were simply invited to perform.