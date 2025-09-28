Rapperholic 2025: Massive crowds defy heavy rains for Sarkodie’s Kumasi homecoming

On 27 September 2025, Sarkodie took his flagship Rapperholic concert out of Accra for the first time in years, staging a historic “Homecoming” edition in Kumasi. The move marked more than just a change of venue – it symbolised a return to his roots and a tribute to the Ashanti capital.

In the days leading up to the show, excitement gripped the city. Kumasi’s streets were plastered with posters, rehearsal clips circulated online, and fan buzz reached fever pitch. Sarkodie himself paid homage to tradition, visiting the Asantehene before leading a health walk through the city, further heightening anticipation.

On the night of the event, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium filled early with thousands of fans braving heavy rains to secure their spots. Despite an hour-long downpour, the atmosphere remained electric. Revellers danced through the DJ and hypeman sessions, proving nothing could dampen the spirit of “Obidi’s” homecoming.

The show kicked off with rising stars Hindu & Kweku Bany, followed by crowd favourites including Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani. Each act raised the energy, building anticipation for the headline moment.

When Sarkodie finally took the stage, illuminated by a blaze of lights and pyrotechnics, the stadium erupted. The rapper’s performance blended precision with emotion as he fed off the crowd’s energy, often pausing to let fans chant his lyrics back to him.

The night reached a dramatic peak when Shatta Wale joined Sarkodie on stage. Their surprise collaboration sent the crowd into a frenzy, with clips from the moment quickly dominating TikTok, Instagram Reels, and X.

Social media the following day was awash with videos and posts hailing the night as more than just a concert – it was a cultural milestone for Kumasi. Many expressed pride at seeing the Ashanti capital host such a monumental event, calling it “one of the most energetic, unforgettable concert nights of 2025.”

For Sarkodie, “The Homecoming” wasn’t simply another show – it was a statement of belonging, gratitude, and connection to his roots.

