Shatta Wale shocks critics as he offers to sponsor Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert

25 September 2025 at 13:41
Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has opened up about the overwhelming support he has received from fellow musicians as preparations intensify for his highly anticipated Rapperholic concert in Kumasi.

In an interview on Lawson TV, shared on X on Tuesday, 24 September 2025, the rapper revealed that several artistes, including dancehall star Shatta Wale, reached out to offer both sponsorship and performance support for the concert.

Sarkodie admitted that he often finds it difficult to ask for help but was pleasantly surprised by the number of artistes who contacted him directly to pledge their support.

He disclosed,

Almost all those who heard about the event called me to be included. I find it difficult to call for help, but most of them told me they wanted to support. For example, Shatta Wale reached out. He started with SHAXI, so all the cars I am moving out with right now are from Shatta Wale. The ones that will convey the artistes to the event are all sponsored by him

When asked why big names such as Stonebwoy and Black Sherif were not on the bill, Sarkodie clarified that the decision was mainly due to timing. He explained,

Most of the artistes won’t be able to come because of the timing. We can’t say we will reach out to everybody

Addressing his often-publicised feud with Shatta Wale, the Country Side hitmaker downplayed the rivalry, describing it as part of show business. He assured,

These so-called beefs are necessary to energise the music space, but Wale has always been my brother. On the night of Rapperholic, when we come together, expect nothing short of fireworks

Sarkodie’s comments have further heightened anticipation for the Kumasi edition of Rapperholic, which promises to be one of the biggest music events of the year.

