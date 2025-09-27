Pulse logo
Sarkodie says music is a smarter investment than real estate

27 September 2025 at 20:19
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has described music as one of the most rewarding investments, equating its profitability to real estate and other lucrative industries.

In an interview with broadcaster NYDJ, Sarkodie stressed that the music industry holds immense financial potential, often underestimated by those outside the business. According to him, while many people overlook music’s value, insiders understand just how sustainable and profitable it can be.

He drew comparisons between music and traditional industries such as manufacturing and product-based businesses. In manufacturing, he explained, investors are constantly burdened with high operational costs, including machinery maintenance, staff salaries, and daily expenses.

Sarkodie says music is a smarter investment than real estate
Music, on the other hand, he noted, functions differently. Once the creative process is complete, songs can continue generating income indefinitely, with minimal overheads.

Sarkodie said,

If anybody tells you that music doesn’t make money, they’re lying. One of the best industries you can get into is music. One of the best investments you can make is up there with real estate; it’s up there with any product you can think about. Music is the same, and it’s even better than a lot of products

Sarkodie says music is a smarter investment than real estate
Because with most products, you have to sit down and do servicing. You’re still paying staff; you’re paying people to keep it running. If you’re doing drinks, the machines have to be greased, you have people doing all this labour, and you’re paying. Music doesn’t take that. It’s in the air, and you’re making money. It doesn’t get better than that. So, I would urge investors to come in fully and support the artiste,

he further emphasised.

