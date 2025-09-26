S3fa breaks down as she reveals the lonely struggles behind stardom

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known as S3fa, has revealed that fame sometimes feels overwhelmingly lonely despite the admiration and celebration that come with it.

In a recent appearance on the Not Me podcast, the 'E Choke' hitmaker broke down in tears as she spoke candidly about her personal challenges in recent months.

According to her, the pressure to always appear strong and happy leaves little room for authenticity. “There are always many eyes on us as creatives, and it makes it hard to be our true selves,” she explained.

S3fa recalled moments when she had to perform with boundless energy and smiles, only to return home and break down in tears on her mother’s shoulder.

“What we show out there is just about 40% of our real life and the things we go through,” she confessed.

Her emotional revelation highlights the unseen side of the entertainment world, where beneath the lights and applause, many artistes face battles unknown to their fans.