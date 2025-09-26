Archipalago calls out Moliy for sharing Indian cover of Shake It To The Max while ignoring his

Ghanaian musician and socialite Dennis Anane, widely known as Archipalago, has voiced his frustration after songstress Moliy shared an Indian cover of her global hit Shake It To The Max on X (formerly Twitter) while ignoring his own rendition.

In a post on 25 September 2025, Archipalago criticised Moliy for celebrating the foreign version yet overlooking his effort, despite the fact that both of them hail from Ghana.

He lamented,

Yo Moliy, I’m from the same country as you! I did a cover of this same song – you never shared it, but you’re out here sharing one from a foreigner!

Although clearly disappointed, Archipalago clarified that he was not bitter about the situation. He stressed that his loyal fan base continues to support him regardless.

He added,

I’m not mad or bothered by this move, ’cause I’ve always been independent. But my fans have been tagging and mentioning me under that post, so I had to say something to let them know I see it

Moliy’s Shake It To The Max has become a global sensation, with international stars such as Cardi B and Tyla vibing to the track. Following her performance at the recently concluded BET Awards, several Ghanaian artistes, including Samini, Stonebwoy and Edem, created their own refixes of the hit.

Archipalago also joined the trend with his own version, which quickly began circulating on social media. However, unlike other artistes, his verse received heavy criticism and mockery online.

One X user joked: “I mistakenly played it this morning and my landlord heard it – now I’m finding a new room to rent.” Another added: “I shared it with my babe and now she’s saying the relationship tears her eye top, nyame betua woka paa.”

