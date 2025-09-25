Sarkodie breaks silence on alleged connection with Nana Addo and the NPP

Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie, has dismissed long-standing claims that he is aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For years, the Sarkcess Music boss has faced accusations of political bias, particularly after the release of his 2020 track Happy Day, featuring Kuami Eugene. In the song, Sarkodie’s use of the phrase “Nana Toaso” was interpreted by many as an endorsement of then-President Nana Akufo-Addo, who campaigned with the slogan during his bid for a second term.

The speculation intensified when Sarkodie appeared less outspoken on governance during Akufo-Addo’s presidency, despite previously criticising former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking at the Kumasi Rising Music, Media, and Tourism Dialogue on Thursday, 25 September 2025, at the IDL Conference Hall, KNUST, Sarkodie clarified his position in a conversation with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere.

He stressed,

Do I have a connection with the NPP? I do not know any member of the party. People keep saying that I did a song for them, but they have not given me any money. I said a line in a verse about our ex-president, for which I still stand by.

The BET Award-winning rapper further explained that his endorsement was not of the party itself but of a policy. “I was all for the Free Education policy. I am still in support of it, and I will praise it. Whether you bash me or not, I will still stand for it. I have not had the opportunity to sit with people in power,” he added.

Sarkodie, who is preparing for his highly anticipated Rapperholic Homecoming concert, insisted that his support has always been issue-based rather than partisan, reiterating that he has never met with NPP officials nor campaigned on their behalf.

