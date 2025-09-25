If you have an issue, go to the government – Rocky Dawuni to critics over diplomatic passport

Ghanaian reggae icon Rocky Dawuni has addressed public concerns surrounding the diplomatic passport recently conferred on him by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His remarks come after heated social media debates questioned the selection of recipients for the state recognition.

In an interview on OKAY FM, shared via Instagram on 24 September 2025, Dawuni made it clear that any grievances should be directed to the government, not to him personally.

He said,

ROCKY DAWUNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever they will say is none of my business. Whatever they say is up to them. If they have any issues, they should go to the government and express their concerns

Dawuni also dismissed claims linking him to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), clarifying that his recognition was based on merit and not political ties.

“How does this make me an NDC member? So does that mean the government cannot entrust you with a job without being a party member? What kind of mindset is that?

Rocky Dawuni

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you seen me campaigning for a political party? If the former government gave me the same honour, I would do the work for the sake of the country,” he added.

The Grammy-nominated musician was among five Ghanaians awarded diplomatic passports last week as part of a government initiative to strengthen African unity and integration. Other honourees included YouTuber Wode Maya, GUBA Enterprise CEO Lady Dentaa Amoateng, media personality Anita Erskine, and celebrated visual artist Ibrahim Mahama.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts as NSA boss cautions him ahead of Kumasi Rapperholic concert

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who announced the initiative, explained that the honour recognised their contribution to “promoting the unity of African people around the world”. He noted that the passports would enable them to expand their influence on the global stage.