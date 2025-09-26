Shatta Wale has given up his royalties on our collaborations to Rufftown Records - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has commended Shatta Wale for what she described as an extraordinary act of generosity in the music industry.

The “Break My Waist” hitmaker revealed on X, on 25 September 2025, that Shatta Wale had officially transferred his mechanical rights to their collaborative tracks “Stevie Wonder” and “H.I.T” to Rufftown Records, the label managing Wendy Shay.

She expressed her astonishment at the gesture, describing it as a rare act of kindness. She wrote,

I witnessed something yesterday and I still cannot believe it. Shatta Wale gave all his mechanical rights on my songs Stevie Wonder and H.I.T to Rufftown Records. I do not know how many people can show such kindness in this industry. A king for a reason. More blessings King

By relinquishing his mechanical rights, Shatta Wale has effectively given up royalties that he would have earned from the reproduction and distribution of these songs. This means that Rufftown Records will now exclusively receive revenue whenever the tracks are streamed or reproduced, either digitally or physically.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has taken a benevolent stance on his rights within the creative space. Back in May 2022, content creator and media personality Kwadwo Sheldon lauded him for allowing breakdown videos of his music without fear of copyright strikes, unlike many artistes who fiercely guard their content.

Shout outs to Shatta Wale for not copyrighting my breakdown videos... A real one!!