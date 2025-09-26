Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale has given up his royalties on our collaborations to Rufftown Records - Wendy Shay

26 September 2025 at 14:45
Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has commended Shatta Wale for what she described as an extraordinary act of generosity in the music industry.

The “Break My Waist” hitmaker revealed on X, on 25 September 2025, that Shatta Wale had officially transferred his mechanical rights to their collaborative tracks “Stevie Wonder” and “H.I.T” to Rufftown Records, the label managing Wendy Shay.

READ MORE: S3fa breaks down as she reveals the lonely struggles behind stardom

She expressed her astonishment at the gesture, describing it as a rare act of kindness. She wrote,

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T23:16:21+00:00

Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country
Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing

I witnessed something yesterday and I still cannot believe it. Shatta Wale gave all his mechanical rights on my songs Stevie Wonder and H.I.T to Rufftown Records. I do not know how many people can show such kindness in this industry. A king for a reason. More blessings King

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Archipalago calls out Moliy for sharing Indian cover of Shake It To The Max while ignoring his

By relinquishing his mechanical rights, Shatta Wale has effectively given up royalties that he would have earned from the reproduction and distribution of these songs. This means that Rufftown Records will now exclusively receive revenue whenever the tracks are streamed or reproduced, either digitally or physically.

READ MORE: Sarkodie breaks silence on alleged connection with Nana Addo and the NPP

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has taken a benevolent stance on his rights within the creative space. Back in May 2022, content creator and media personality Kwadwo Sheldon lauded him for allowing breakdown videos of his music without fear of copyright strikes, unlike many artistes who fiercely guard their content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shout outs to Shatta Wale for not copyrighting my breakdown videos... A real one!!

READ MORE: If you have an issue, go to the government – Rocky Dawuni to critics over diplomatic passport

Sheldon posted.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.