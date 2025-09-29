Kweku Manu challenges Shatta Wale to stage concert in Kumasi after Rapperholic

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has thrown down the gauntlet to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, urging him to stage a concert in Kumasi before the close of 2025.

His comments follow the resounding success of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on 27 September 2025. It marked the first time in more than a decade that the celebrated rapper had hosted his flagship event outside Accra, drawing thousands of fans who defied heavy rains to support him. Shatta Wale was among the artistes billed to perform at the show.

According to Kwaku Manu, the momentum generated by Sarkodie’s Homecoming edition, before, during and after the event , demonstrates clearly that Kumasi is more than capable of hosting large-scale entertainment productions.

The actor, in a widely circulated video, dismissed long-standing claims that the Ashanti Regional capital is not a viable destination for shows of such magnitude compared to Accra.

The debate sparked lively commentary online as fans weighed in on Kumasi’s readiness for mega shows:

“Xmas no dey bee for Kumasi so make dem send all the shows der … after all Accra still go sweet .. detty December.”

Ernest Owusu Nanaking1 remarked: “Kumasi is another country proud Ashanti piawwwww .”

Dr Far Gone countered: “This December Shatta Wale dey Accra ooo we chop Christmas in the city, not in the village.”

Thirteen wrote: “Kumasi really proved everyone wrong. More shows should be pushed there.”

Acheampong Richard Konongo added: “They should host some abroad so that we will enjoy life k3k3. Ghana de3 if you go to this show 3 times aa you go lose your phone. See how people are fighting because of only one shirt... GHANA WILL RISE 🇬🇭🇬🇭.”

Nhana Yhaw said: “They are taking it from us this year .. but Accra ppl no greee .”

AKO wrote: “Nipa paa nie Kumasi de3 wobaooo sei kutuu sei bam.”

Msp30 concluded: “If this is how Kumasi people behave, then all the shows must go to Kumasi.”