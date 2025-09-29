Dr UN accuses Sarkodie of disrespect for failing to visit him during Kumasi stay

Controversial public figure Dr UN has voiced disappointment in Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, following the latter’s recent appearance in Kumasi for his historic Rapperholic Homecoming concert.

Upon his arrival in the Ashanti capital, Sarkodie paid courtesy visits to several dignitaries, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, as a sign of respect. However, Dr UN expressed displeasure that the rapper did not include him on his itinerary.

According to him, Sarkodie’s decision not to visit him was disrespectful, particularly because of the recognition he once gave the rapper.

Dr UN said in a viral video,

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Sarkodie says music is a smarter investment than real estate

Sarkodie has not respected me. You went to visit the regional minister, but you should have also visited Dr UN too, because I am your chairman. Awarding you made you a global icon. You came to the Ashanti Region but refused to accord me some respect. Even Otumfuo would ask why you didn’t visit me if he knew about this

He argued that since Sarkodie had time to pay courtesy calls and grant media interviews, it would only have been fitting to acknowledge him as well.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reveals biggest challenge ahead of Rapperholic Concert in Kumasi

ADVERTISEMENT

On 27 September 2025, Sarkodie moved his flagship Rapperholic concert outside Accra for the first time in years, staging a symbolic Homecoming edition in Kumasi. The shift represented not just a change of venue but also a return to his roots and a tribute to the Ashanti capital.

In the build-up to the show, Kumasi buzzed with anticipation. Posters filled the streets, rehearsals trended online, and fans eagerly awaited the event. Sarkodie heightened excitement with a courtesy visit to the Asantehene and a health walk through the city.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts as NSA boss cautions him ahead of Kumasi Rapperholic concert

Despite an hour of heavy rains on the night, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was packed with thousands of fans determined not to miss the spectacle. Early performances from Hindu & Kweku Bany, Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani set the stage for the main act.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Sarkodie finally emerged under blazing lights and pyrotechnics, the atmosphere erupted. The rapper delivered a powerful performance, often pausing to let the crowd echo his lyrics.

The night reached its climax when dancehall star Shatta Wale joined him on stage. Their surprise collaboration sent the audience into a frenzy, with clips from the moment quickly dominating TikTok, Instagram Reels, and X.

For Kumasi, it was more than a concert—it was a cultural celebration, a moment of pride, and proof that the city remains central to Ghana’s music story.