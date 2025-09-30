Wayoosi begs Mahama to run for President again in 2028: 'You're second Kwame Nkrumah'

Ghanaian actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has stirred debate online after publicly urging President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider running for a third term. In a passionate social-media appeal, the actor , a vocal supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), framed the plea as a call for national stability and progress.

Wayoosi compared Mr Mahama to Ghana’s founding statesman Kwame Nkrumah and argued that the president’s continued leadership would be crucial for the country’s future. Speaking directly to the president, he said: “The country is crying for you. It needs your help. You have two-thirds of Parliament. Use the opportunity to amend the constitution and run for a third term.”

Wayoosi

He pointed to Mr Mahama’s recent address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly as evidence of the president’s international credibility, claiming the speech helped convince the US to reverse certain visa restrictions on Ghana. “If you don’t consider this, there could be demonstrations across Ghana urging you to run for a third term,” Wayoosi warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution limits presidents to two four-year terms, and the president has publicly rejected suggestions that he will seek a third term. Speculation intensified earlier in 2025 after comments by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin alleging a potential plan to extend incumbency; the President has since reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional term limits.

Wayoosi’s intervention divided social media. Some supporters suggested dramatic economic and governance improvements would justify public pressure: “If by December 2027 the cedi holds, major projects are completed and corruption checked, we’ll push him to stay,” one user wrote. Others were scornful: “He’s tasted politics money , now he’s begging,” another commented.

ADVERTISEMENT