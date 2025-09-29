Pulse logo
Asiamah shares latest update on Nana Agradaa's condition in Nsawam Prison

29 September 2025 at 19:56
Angel Asiamah, husband of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has shared a positive update on her condition behind bars.

Speaking during a church service at Heaven Way Champions International Ministry on Sunday, 28 September 2025, Asiamah told the congregation that his wife appeared to be coping well both physically and mentally.

Asiamah shares latest update on Nana Agradaa's condition in Nsawam Prison

Nana Agradaa is currently serving a fifteen-year prison sentence with hard labour at Nsawam, handed down by an Accra Circuit Court in July 2025 after her conviction for fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

According to Asiamah, his recent visit left him reassured about her wellbeing. “I went to see my wife, Mrs Asiamah, this week. She even shared a Bible verse with me. From our conversation and the way she looked, things are going very well,” he said.

He stressed that as her husband, he was best placed to assess her state, adding: “When something belongs to you, it always appears more beautiful to you than to anyone else. So if I say my wife is doing well, that is exactly the reality.”

His remarks offered a rare glimpse into the current life of the controversial preacher, whose imprisonment continues to generate widespread public interest.

