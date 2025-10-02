Shatta Wale's 'Street Crown' officially accepted for Grammy consideration

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has revealed that his 2025 single, Street Crown, has officially been submitted for Grammy consideration, a major step in his ambition to reach a wider global audience.
The artiste made the announcement on 1 October 2025, sharing confirmation that the track had been entered in the Best African Music Performance category of the prestigious awards.
In a post to his followers, he expressed gratitude for the recognition, writing:
This moment is not just about me; it’s about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African dancehall. From the streets to the world stage, our sound and culture now stand on the biggest platforms.
He further noted that regardless of the outcome, the opportunity itself was a triumph for his fan base and young people inspired by his journey:
Win or lose, this is already a victory for the Shatta Movement and for every youth who believes in the path of hard work, consistency, and faith
If the song passes the initial review process and makes it onto the Grammy ballots, Shatta Wale will officially become a nominee at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Street Crown, part of his Voice of the Crown EP, has already enjoyed strong reception both locally and internationally, praised for its authenticity, message, and production value.
For Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s most talked-about yet influential performers, this latest achievement could represent the beginning of a new era—his first potential Grammy nomination and a landmark in his long-standing career.