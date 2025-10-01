Pulse logo
Stonebwoy clears the air on 'Historic' comment amid Rapperholic backlash

01 October 2025 at 17:25
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has responded to the online storm sparked by his use of the word “Historic” in a social media post about his BHIM Concert, which came shortly after Sarkodie’s Rapperholic event.

In an interview with blogger Mr Elmi on YouTube, Stonebwoy clarified that his remark had no hidden agenda. He explained that the post was simply an expression of pride in his own achievement and was never intended as a slight at anyone.

He said,

When I made that post, it came from a clean heart. A fan had shared a clip of my BHIM Concert with some of my lyrics. I saw it, felt proud, and quoted it with the word ‘Historic’ because that event truly was historic for me

He explained,

According to Stonebwoy, the online criticism that followed took him by surprise. “When people started attacking me, I honestly didn’t understand. I asked myself, ‘What did I say?’ It wasn’t an attack on anyone. I was only celebrating my own success

The dancehall artiste stressed that he holds no resentment towards Sarkodie or his concert, pointing out that he had previously shown public support for Rapperholic. He noted,

Even before Sarkodie’s show, I encouraged people to go and support it. I also described it as historic. So there was no ill feeling at all

Stonebwoy insisted that claims of rivalry were simply projections by others. His statement comes after days of heated debate online, with critics suggesting his post was a veiled jab, while supporters argued he was within his rights to celebrate his own milestone.

