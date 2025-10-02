How to export your Snapchat Memories ASAP - before Snap makes you pay

Snapchat users are being urged to act fast after the platform confirmed it will begin charging for storing content in its Memories feature.
Since its introduction in 2016, Memories has allowed users to keep photos and videos within the app. But from now on, anyone with more than five gigabytes (GB) of saved content will be asked to pay for additional storage.
In a blog post, Snapchat reassured that “the vast majority of Snapchatters” would not be affected, as most people store less than 5GB. For those who exceed the limit, three new paid tiers are being rolled out:
100 GB
250 GB (available with Snapchat+)
5 TB (via Snapchat Platinum)
Users who already exceed the 5GB cap will be given a 12-month grace period to manage their content before the charges kick in. After this period, anyone who has not upgraded risks losing their stored snaps.
Don’t Want to Pay? Download Your Memories
Fortunately, Snapchat is still giving people the option to export their content and keep it elsewhere. By downloading your Memories onto your device or cloud storage, you can avoid paying for more space.
Here are two ways to do it:
Option 1: Export up to 100 Memories at a Time
Open Snapchat and tap the Memories icon (the small “photos overlapping” button next to the camera).
Tap Select at the top and choose up to 100 snaps.
Hit the Export button (an upward arrow icon) and select Download to save them to your camera roll.
You’ll need to repeat the process in batches if you have years’ worth of content, but it lets you pick and choose the snaps you want to keep.
Option 2: Download All Your Data
If exporting in small chunks sounds exhausting, Snapchat offers a one-step solution: Download My Data.
On the Snapchat app, go to your Profile (top left of the camera screen).
Tap the Settings cog, scroll to My Data, and select what you want to download.
Choose Memories (and other media if you like), then tap Next.
Pick a time range, confirm, and submit.
You can also do this via accounts.snapchat.com. Once ready, Snapchat will email you a link to download a .zip file. From there, unzip the folder and re-upload your images to another cloud service such as Google Photos or iCloud.
Snapchat’s storage fees mean long-time users must decide whether to pay for more space or start exporting their digital scrapbooks. With a 12-month grace period in place, now is the time to act ,before those memories disappear or come with a monthly bill.