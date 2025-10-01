Pulse logo
‘Where are the deities?’ – Fred Amugi questions as Galamsey destroys Ghana’s rivers

01 October 2025 at 14:47
Fred Amugi
Fred Amugi

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has voiced deep concern about the devastation of the nation’s rivers caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking during the 2025 World Rivers Day commemoration in an interview with Citi News, the actor described the state of Ghana’s water bodies as deeply troubling.

Amugi questioned why the deities traditionally believed to protect the rivers have remained passive while the water bodies are being destroyed and contaminated.

Mr Fred Nii Amugi

Mr Fred Nii Amugi

One question I keep asking is this: the deities, whom we as Ghanaians believe guard our rivers, what are they doing spiritually to punish those destroying and polluting them? People are putting sickness into the water and yet the deities sit aloof,

He remarked.

According to Amugi, most of the country’s water bodies have been poisoned by galamsey operations. He pointed out that the Volta River appears to be the only clean river left in Ghana, a situation he finds particularly alarming.

He said,

We must preserve our culture and not allow it to fade away. Today, the only clean river is the Volta River. Why is that so? Perhaps because its source lies outside Ghana. That is very disturbing

Fred Amugi

Fred Amugi

The actor urged chiefs, traditional leaders and other authorities to respond more firmly to the crisis by invoking cultural practices such as pouring libation. He believes such spiritual interventions could awaken the deities to act against those polluting the rivers.

I think our chiefs, kings and other authorities must rise to the occasion. Perhaps they should pour libation to call upon the deities to awaken and act

Amugi added.

