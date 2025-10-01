10 Times African Women Made Music History And Shaped the Industry

African women have long been trailblazers, pushing boundaries and reshaping the narrative of global music. Their achievements have not only placed the continent on the world stage but have also challenged an industry that has historically sidelined their contributions in favour of men. Despite these obstacles, women across Africa have carved out iconic legacies, leaving marks that cannot be erased.
From Grammy Award wins to record-breaking performances, these women continue to prove that African talent knows no limits.
Here are some of the most historic milestones achieved by African women in music.
1.Tems – The First Female Nigerian Artist to Win a Grammy Award
In 2023, Nigerian superstar Tems became the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy Award, triumphing in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for Wait For U, her collaboration with Future and Drake. She cemented her legacy in 2025 by winning Best African Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards with Love Me Jeje, making her the most Grammy-decorated Nigerian artist to date. Tems also set records as the first African woman to win the BET Award for Best International Act.
2.Tyla – The First Solo African Artist to Hit One Billion Streams on Spotify
South African sensation Tyla reached a monumental milestone in February 2025 when her viral hit Water crossed one billion streams on Spotify. This feat made her the first solo African artist to hit the landmark. The song also earned her the inaugural Grammy for Best African Performance and multiple global awards, firmly securing her place among Africa’s fastest-rising icons.
3.Ayra Starr – The First Woman to win Best African Music Act and First African Female Artist to Win Best International Act at the MOBO Awards
At the 27th MOBO Awards in 2025, Nigerian star Ayra Starr shattered a 16-year record by becoming the first woman to win Best African Music Act. She also made history as the first African female artist to win Best International Act, outshining global heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj.
4.Tiwa Savage – The First Female African Artist to Sell Out O2 Indigo
In August 2018, Tiwa Savage, fondly called the Queen of Afrobeats, sold out London’s O2 Indigo, making her the first female African artist to headline and sell out the venue. Four years later, she repeated this feat at the 4,921-capacity O2 Academy Brixton. Alongside these achievements, Tiwa became the first woman to win Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2018.
5.Angélique Kidjo – The most Grammy-Awarded African artist in History
Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo is celebrated not just for her longevity but also as the most Grammy-awarded African artist in history. With five Grammys and 15 nominations, her accolades include Best Contemporary World Music Album (2008) and multiple Best Global Music Album wins. Kidjo’s global influence remains unmatched.
6.Yemi Alade – First Female African Artist to Reach 100 Million Views on YouTube
In 2019, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, also known as Mama Africa, became the first female African artist to surpass 100 million YouTube views with her hit Johnny. She also set another record as the first Nigerian female artist to hit one million YouTube views within 24 hours.
7.Miriam Makeba – Africa’s First Grammy Winner
Long before today’s stars, South Africa’s Miriam Makeba blazed the trail in the 1960s. In 1965, she became the first African artist to win a Grammy Award, with Harry Belafonte, for An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba. She also became the first African to sell out London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1967, solidifying her legacy as Africa’s first global superstar.
8.Aya Nakamura – The First Female African Act to Hit One Billion Views on YouTube
On 23 February 2025, French-Malian artist Aya Nakamura became the first African woman to cross one billion YouTube views with her global anthem Djadja. This achievement placed her alongside global greats such as Rihanna and Beyoncé as one of the few Black women to reach the milestone.
9.Kaffy – The Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Dance Party
In 2006, Nigerian choreographer Kaffy and her team danced for an astonishing 55 hours and 40 minutes at the Nokia Silverbird Dance-a-thon, earning them the Guinness World Record for the longest dance party.
10. Amaarae - First-ever Ghanaian-born female artist to perform her own solo set at Coachella
The Ghanaian-born artist is making history in 2025 as the first-ever Ghanaian-born female artist to perform her own solo set at the festival! Known for her genre-bending sound and bold aesthetic, Amaarae’s rise to global prominence has been meteoric. Her performance on the big stage was not just a personal triumph but a massive win for Ghanaian women in music.
From Tems and Tyla to Angélique Kidjo and Miriam Makeba, African women continue to inspire with achievements that span decades. Their stories prove that while recognition may once have been withheld, their records and resilience cannot be ignored. These women are not just making history — they are rewriting it for generations to come.