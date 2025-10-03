Temi Otedola explains why she ditched her billionaire surname to take Mr Eazi’s name

Nigerian actress and style influencer Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has opened up on her decision to adopt her husband Mr Eazi’s surname after their marriage.
In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Temi disclosed that the choice came naturally once she became a wife and was not influenced by public expectations tied to her famous family name.
She explained,
To be honest, it wasn’t something I had deeply considered before. But once I got married, it felt natural to take my husband’s name. It is entirely my personal decision, and it is what I am comfortable and happy with. I also respect that every woman has the right to make her own choice,
Temi further reflected on her father’s unique journey, noting that although he did not complete formal schooling, he embodied the power of experiential learning.
My father is one of those people whose life itself became his classroom. He never finished formal education, yet he remains proof that learning goes beyond certificates. My sisters and I all pursued master’s degrees, but for him, life was the greatest teacher
She said.
The actress also highlighted her preference for keeping certain aspects of her relationship away from public scrutiny. According to her, privacy allows her to “move in silence,” maintain control over her narrative, and decide on her own terms what parts of her life to share with the world.