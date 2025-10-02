Wode Maya celebrates diplomatic passport, recalls deportations and assaults abroad

Popular Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya has extended heartfelt appreciation to the government after being presented with a diplomatic passport, recalling the difficulties he endured in the past with a regular passport.

The symbolic gesture took place on 1 October 2025, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, conferred diplomatic passports on five distinguished figures from the creative sector. The recipients – Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster Anita Erskine, entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE, and celebrated visual artist Ibrahim Mahama – were honoured for their contributions to promoting Ghana on the global stage.

In an interview with Channel One TV following the ceremony, Wode Maya reflected on his past experiences, describing how his travels were sometimes fraught with humiliation and risk. “This has been very hard. I have been arrested, deported, and sometimes I even get beaten because of the passport I am holding,” he revealed.

He further noted that such ordeals were often kept away from public attention but were nonetheless real. With his new diplomatic status, he believes future travels will be far less daunting, explaining that it will “protect and defend” him in certain situations abroad.