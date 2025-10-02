Pulse logo
Wode Maya celebrates diplomatic passport, recalls deportations and assaults abroad

02 October 2025 at 16:33
Wode Maya
Wode Maya

Popular Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya has extended heartfelt appreciation to the government after being presented with a diplomatic passport, recalling the difficulties he endured in the past with a regular passport.

The symbolic gesture took place on 1 October 2025, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, conferred diplomatic passports on five distinguished figures from the creative sector. The recipients – Wode Maya, Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster Anita Erskine, entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng MBE, and celebrated visual artist Ibrahim Mahama – were honoured for their contributions to promoting Ghana on the global stage.

READ MORE: 10 African Songs That Made Their Way Into Global TV and Film

Wode Maya

Wode Maya

In an interview with Channel One TV following the ceremony, Wode Maya reflected on his past experiences, describing how his travels were sometimes fraught with humiliation and risk. “This has been very hard. I have been arrested, deported, and sometimes I even get beaten because of the passport I am holding,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Diplomatic Passports for 5 Ghanaian Celebrities Were Purely on Merit – Ablakwa

He further noted that such ordeals were often kept away from public attention but were nonetheless real. With his new diplomatic status, he believes future travels will be far less daunting, explaining that it will “protect and defend” him in certain situations abroad.

The vlogger, who has built an international reputation by showcasing African culture and travel experiences, expressed his deep gratitude to the nation and its leadership. “I feel so happy, the fact that the country decided to honour what I do… So I would say thank you to Ghana, especially the President,” he said.

