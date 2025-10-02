10 African Songs That Made Their Way Into Global TV and Film

African music continues to redefine global storytelling, one soundtrack at a time. Afrobeats and other genres from the continent are no longer confined to dance floors or charts, they have become vital tools in shaping the emotional and cultural tone of films and television series across the world.
For decades, African cinema, particularly Nollywood, has used music as a narrative force. Songs often anchor emotions, add humour, or set the cultural stage. Music provides texture and depth that words alone cannot capture.
But this influence now extends far beyond African productions. Global filmmakers are increasingly drawing on African soundscapes to enrich their stories. A striking example came in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where Tems’ haunting rendition of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry underscored the film’s emotional weight. It was a clear statement that African music has a home in the most powerful cinematic spaces.
This cultural crossover has also seen Afrobeats stars step into acting roles, blurring the line between music and film. Yet, even more significant are the songs themselves—tracks that don’t merely play in the background but actively push stories forward.
Here are 20 unforgettable moments when African songs lit up the screen:
1. Burna Boy – Alone | Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Burna Boy’s ballad Alone captured the grief and resilience of Wakanda. Its soulful delivery became one of the most celebrated pieces on the soundtrack.
2. 2Baba – African Queen | Phat Girlz
The timeless love song found new life in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz, perfectly aligning with the film’s celebration of beauty and self-acceptance.
3. Fela Kuti – Let’s Start | The Harder They Fall
When The Harder They Fall trailer dropped, fans were stunned to hear Fela Kuti’s fiery Let’s Start. Used in a confrontation scene between Regina King and Zazie Beetz, the song’s Yoruba lyrics and afrobeat energy made it a powerful choice.
4. Davido – Assurance | Coming 2 America
Davido not only lent his hit to the film but also performed it in a cameo role, earning $15,000 a day for his appearance.
5.Kofi Nti ft. Ofori Amponsah & Barosky – Odo Nwom | The Kitchen
Netflix’s dystopian drama The Kitchen incorporates the Ghanaian highlife classic Odo Nwom by Kofi Nti, Ofori Amponsah, and Barosky. Co-director Kibwe Tavares emphasized the soundtrack’s genre-blending approach—mixing grime, garage, and African rhythms to reflect the multi-layered world the film builds.
6. Shatta Wale – Ayoo & My Level | Black Beach
Ghanaian Dancehall and Afrobeats artist Shatta Wale had not just one, but two of his songs—Ayoo and My Level —featured in Black Beach, a Spanish political thriller. The inclusion of both tracks marked a notable moment for Ghanaian music on the international film stage, showcasing Shatta Wale’s broad appeal beyond the borders of West Africa.
7.Wizkid – Daddy Yo | Pacific Rim: Uprising
Wizkid’s anthem turned a battle aftermath into a celebratory global dance.
8.Blackway & Black Caviar – What’s Up Danger | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Ghanaian-American rapper’s track became the anthem for Miles Morales’ leap into heroism.
9.Bas, Kel P & Black Sherif – Blood, Sweat & Tears | Creed III
In Creed III, Blood, Sweat & Tears by Bas, Kel P, and Ghana’s Black Sherif fuels the emotional arc of the film. Its themes of grit and ambition mirror the movie’s fight for identity and legacy.
10. Flavour – Game Changer | Power Book II: Ghost
In Power Book II: Ghost, Flavour’s recent highlife anthem from 2022 Game Changer plays during a Nigerian wedding scene. The lavish display of culture got fans buzzing, with reports suggesting Flavour was paid handsomely—rumored to be over a billion naira—for the placement.
From Nollywood blockbusters to Hollywood epics, African songs have moved beyond background sound to become key storytelling devices. Each placement reflects not just music but identity, heritage, and cultural pride. And as African sounds continue to dominate charts worldwide, their cinematic influence is only just beginning.