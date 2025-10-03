Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (29 Sept – 3 Oct)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never slows down. Each week, stories of triumph, controversy, and heartfelt appeals dominate conversations across the country.
Your Weekly Pulse captures the highlights you may have missed this week , from emotional confessions to bold criticisms and unexpected acts of generosity. Here are the top five stories that made headlines:
1. Sarkodie Thrills Despite Heavy Rains at Rapperholic Kumasi
Sarkodie’s homecoming edition of Rapperholic 2025 in Kumasi proved unstoppable, as thousands braved heavy downpours to witness the rap icon perform. The energy and loyalty of his fans once again cemented his place as Ghana’s rap king.
READ DETAILS: Rapperholic 2025: Massive crowds defy heavy rains for Sarkodie’s Kumasi homecoming
2. Nana Agradaa’s Condition in Prison Sparks Concern
Kumawood actor Asiamah shared updates on Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, who is serving time in Nsawam Prison. According to him, “Agradaa’s health is deteriorating and she urgently needs care,” raising fresh debate on prison conditions in Ghana.
READ MORE: Asiamah shares latest update on Nana Agradaa's condition in Nsawam Prison
3. Wayoosi Begs Mahama to Run in 2028
Kumawood actor Wayoosi publicly appealed to former President John Mahama to contest again in the 2028 elections. In his words, “You are the second Kwame Nkrumah,” as he praised Mahama’s leadership and legacy, sparking heated reactions online.
READ MORE: Wayoosi begs Mahama to run for President again in 2028: 'You're second Kwame Nkrumah'
4. Mahama Warns Against Romance Scams
Former President John Mahama also made headlines for a stern message against online romance fraud. He declared, “We will hand over all culprits to be punished,” underscoring the growing concern about cybercrime and its damaging effect on Ghana’s image.
READ MORE: 'We'll handover all culprits to be punished' – Pres. Mahama warns against romance scams
5. Shatta Wale’s ‘Street Crown’ Earns Grammy Consideration
Dancehall star Shatta Wale reached a new career milestone as his track Street Crown was officially accepted for Grammy Awards consideration. The announcement thrilled his fanbase, who believe this recognition signals a long-overdue breakthrough for the self-proclaimed “Dancehall King.”
READ MORE: Shatta Wale's 'Street Crown' officially accepted for Grammy consideration
This week’s stories carried a mix of resilience, cultural pride, emotional appeals, and global recognition—reminding us once again that Ghana’s entertainment scene is anything but predictable. Stay tuned to Your Weekly Pulse for next week’s biggest moments shaping the industry.