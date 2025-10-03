Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (29 Sept – 3 Oct)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never slows down. Each week, stories of triumph, controversy, and heartfelt appeals dominate conversations across the country.

Your Weekly Pulse captures the highlights you may have missed this week , from emotional confessions to bold criticisms and unexpected acts of generosity. Here are the top five stories that made headlines:



1. Sarkodie Thrills Despite Heavy Rains at Rapperholic Kumasi

Sarkodie’s homecoming edition of Rapperholic 2025 in Kumasi proved unstoppable, as thousands braved heavy downpours to witness the rap icon perform. The energy and loyalty of his fans once again cemented his place as Ghana’s rap king.

2. Nana Agradaa’s Condition in Prison Sparks Concern

Kumawood actor Asiamah shared updates on Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, who is serving time in Nsawam Prison. According to him, “Agradaa’s health is deteriorating and she urgently needs care,” raising fresh debate on prison conditions in Ghana.

3. Wayoosi Begs Mahama to Run in 2028

Kumawood actor Wayoosi publicly appealed to former President John Mahama to contest again in the 2028 elections. In his words, “You are the second Kwame Nkrumah,” as he praised Mahama’s leadership and legacy, sparking heated reactions online.

4. Mahama Warns Against Romance Scams

Former President John Mahama also made headlines for a stern message against online romance fraud. He declared, “We will hand over all culprits to be punished,” underscoring the growing concern about cybercrime and its damaging effect on Ghana’s image.

5. Shatta Wale’s ‘Street Crown’ Earns Grammy Consideration

Dancehall star Shatta Wale reached a new career milestone as his track Street Crown was officially accepted for Grammy Awards consideration. The announcement thrilled his fanbase, who believe this recognition signals a long-overdue breakthrough for the self-proclaimed “Dancehall King.”

