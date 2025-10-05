Pulse logo
'Sarkodie looked like a refugee the first day I saw him' - Angel Town recalls

05 October 2025 at 15:10

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s longtime manager, Angel Town, has opened up about their enduring friendship that has lasted for more than two decades.

In a recent interview on the Stay By Plan podcast, released on 3 October 2025, Angel Town, popularly known as Angelo, shared touching memories of how he first met Sarkodie when the rapper was still a Senior High School student.

According to Angelo, his first impression of Sarkodie was far from glamorous. “When I first met him, he looked very thin and scruffy, almost like a refugee,” he recalled, laughing. Yet beneath that modest exterior, he immediately recognised the spark of brilliance that would later make Sarkodie a global rap icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been friends since his first year in Senior High School,” Angelo explained. “He would often run away from school just to sit outside my mother’s house , that’s how our friendship started. The first day I met him, he looked really hungry.”

Angelo said he was drawn to Sarkodie’s lyrical gift from the very beginning. After hearing someone mention that the young man was a rapper, he decided to test his skills. “Before I could even say ‘drop something,’ he was already rapping. That was it for me. The next day, I went to find his house, and from then on, we became inseparable. There wasn’t a day that passed without us seeing each other, it was almost like we were dating,” he said with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to describe how his admiration for Sarkodie’s drive and discipline kept their bond strong through the years. “I just knew I wanted to be part of it. I genuinely wanted to see him become great,” Angelo added.

Their relationship, rooted in loyalty and mutual respect, has since evolved from a simple friendship into one of Ghana’s most enduring artist–manager partnerships, built on trust, sacrifice, and a shared vision for success.

