'Sarkodie looked like a refugee the first day I saw him' - Angel Town recalls

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s longtime manager, Angel Town, has opened up about their enduring friendship that has lasted for more than two decades.
In a recent interview on the Stay By Plan podcast, released on 3 October 2025, Angel Town, popularly known as Angelo, shared touching memories of how he first met Sarkodie when the rapper was still a Senior High School student.
According to Angelo, his first impression of Sarkodie was far from glamorous. “When I first met him, he looked very thin and scruffy, almost like a refugee,” he recalled, laughing. Yet beneath that modest exterior, he immediately recognised the spark of brilliance that would later make Sarkodie a global rap icon.
“We’ve been friends since his first year in Senior High School,” Angelo explained. “He would often run away from school just to sit outside my mother’s house , that’s how our friendship started. The first day I met him, he looked really hungry.”
Angelo said he was drawn to Sarkodie’s lyrical gift from the very beginning. After hearing someone mention that the young man was a rapper, he decided to test his skills. “Before I could even say ‘drop something,’ he was already rapping. That was it for me. The next day, I went to find his house, and from then on, we became inseparable. There wasn’t a day that passed without us seeing each other, it was almost like we were dating,” he said with a smile.
He went on to describe how his admiration for Sarkodie’s drive and discipline kept their bond strong through the years. “I just knew I wanted to be part of it. I genuinely wanted to see him become great,” Angelo added.
Their relationship, rooted in loyalty and mutual respect, has since evolved from a simple friendship into one of Ghana’s most enduring artist–manager partnerships, built on trust, sacrifice, and a shared vision for success.
