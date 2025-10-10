From Studio to Courtroom: Serwaa Amihere becomes Ghana’s newest legal star

In a dazzling leap from the newsroom to the courtroom, Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere has beencalled to the Ghana Bar, cementing her status as a multifaceted trailblazer. In a beautiful ceremony held today, October 10, 2025, she was among the batch of new lawyers officially called to the Bar, marking her transition from media personality to full-fledged legal practitioner. The event was attended by members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and well-wishers from the media and entertainment industry, who gathered to celebrate her new status as Esquire, as social media erupted with pride for Ghana’s newest legal advocate.

A Journey Beyond the Spotlight

Known for commanding screens as a news anchor and host at GHOne TV, Serwaa has quietly pursued legal studies, culminating in her graduation from the Ghana School of Law. She originally earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Finance from Methodist University College in 2013. Afterwards, she pursued an LLB at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), graduating with second-class upper honours. Her relentless drive led her to the Ghana School of Law, where she mastered the rigors of legal training. Now, with her Bar admission, Serwaa is poised to wield her influence in courtrooms, championing justice and governance with the same charisma that lights up morning television. Serwaa has expressed gratitude to her family, mentors, and supporters, recalling the long nights of study while balancing her broadcasting duties, and her conviction that the law could empower voices and protect the vulnerable. She has pledged to use her platform responsibly and to contribute meaningfully to public life; whether through advocacy, litigation, or public education.

A Powerhouse with Purpose

Serwaa’s dual role as broadcaster and barrister sets her apart as a bridge between law and public discourse. Her platform at GHOne TV, where she hosts GH Today morning show and reads the prime time news bulletin, equips her to simplify complex legal issues, amplify calls for justice, and hold power to account. Her achievement also serves as an inspiration, especially to young Ghanaians particularly women, who aspire to combine multiple passions or careers. It shows that with dedication and persistence, one can cross disciplinary boundaries.

About Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere is a distinguished Ghanaian media personality, news anchor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, celebrated for her eloquence, charisma, and profound social impact. As one of Africa’s leading broadcasters, she captivates audiences with insightful reporting and a dynamic presence. Serwaa began her career as an Assistant Producer for State of Affairs at GHOne TV from 2014 to 2018, later becoming its main producer from 2018 to 2022. She rose to prominence hosting the GH Today morning show since 2019 and the Cheers sports and lifestyle show in 2018, while also shining as a sought-after event compere. A three-time RTP Award winner for Best TV Newscaster in 2019, 2020, and 2023, and honoured with the 2023 Women’s Choice Awards for Humanitarian and TV Personality of the Year, Serwaa’s influence is undeniable. Since founding the Serwaa Amihere Foundation in 2020, she has empowered underprivileged communities through education, business development, and healthcare initiatives, with a passionate focus on empowering women. As an entrepreneur, she co-founded the clothing brand Office and Co by SA in 2022 and Oh My Hair / Oh My Nails in 2015, promoting corporate fashion and beauty.

