Ayisha Modi alleges she spent $8,000 on medicine for Daddy Lumba but was never repaid

Controversial US-based Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has made startling revelations about her alleged involvement in the late Daddy Lumba’s medical treatment years ago.

In an interview with blogger De Godson TV, Ayisha Modi claimed that she personally purchased medication in the United States for the late highlife icon when he was reportedly battling a severe spinal cord condition.

READ MORE: Regina Daniels shows off lavish new mansion after reuniting with billionaire husband

According to her, “Daddy Lumba reached out to me in the US through Lil Win because he couldn’t get the medicine in Ghana. I had to find a doctor through Prince Bright, who helped with a prescription so I could legally buy the medicine here.”

Ayisha Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

She recounted that the doctor charged her $1,500 and warned her against buying the medicine in her own name, as it could appear on her medical records.

Ayisha alleged that she later returned to Ghana with the medicine, accompanied by Lil Win and the singer’s former manager, Zack GH, to deliver it personally to Daddy Lumba’s home.

Beyond the medical purchase, Ayisha claimed she also bought gifts worth $4,000 for Daddy Lumba, his second wife Odo Broni, and their children. She added that she paid some Kumawood actors who appeared in a film with the musician during his illness, about 14 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outspoken personality alleged that the medicine she purchased at the Fordham Road Pharmacy in Bronx, New York, cost $8,000, and she was assured that businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) would reimburse her once she returned to Ghana.

READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana

“I handed the receipt to Odo Broni. I was told I would get my money back when I delivered the medicine, but I never did,” she said.

Ayisha Modi further claimed she had already spoken publicly about the alleged debt before Daddy Lumba’s passing.

“I spoke about him owing me when he was alive. His son, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu and others all know. A dead body cannot owe anyone. I can’t just forgive that debt,” she insisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she spent several hours at the musician’s residence hoping to retrieve the money but was unsuccessful.

Ayisha also spoke about the singer’s health condition at the time, praising Odo Broni for her care and dedication during his illness.

The video of Ayisha Modi making these claims has since circulated widely online, reigniting conversations about her controversial relationship with the late highlife legend.