Regina Daniels shows off lavish new mansion after reuniting with billionaire husband

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has set social media abuzz after unveiling a stunning new luxury mansion, sparking fresh discussions about her reported marital troubles with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

The 24-year-old actress took to Instagram to share photos of her new property, proudly posing on its grand balcony. In the caption, she wrote: “In my house, I am a queen! I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family.”

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

The post quickly drew attention from fans and online commentators, with many interpreting the message as a subtle dig at her estranged husband.

Regina and Ned’s marriage has faced growing public speculation in recent months. Tensions escalated after a viral video surfaced in which the actress appeared to accuse her husband of domestic abuse.

Ned Nwoko, however, dismissed the claims and countered with allegations that Regina’s alleged drug use had created strain within their relationship.

For the sake of her children, Regina Daniels would save her husband over her father [Instagram/Regina Daniels]

Just days after the controversy, whispers of a possible reconciliation began circulating when Regina was spotted travelling in a private jet that many assumed belonged to her husband. But her younger sister, Destiny Daniels, was quick to debunk the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram story, Destiny criticised social media users for jumping to conclusions based on appearances. She clarified that Regina had independently paid for the private jet, spending $10,000 on the booking herself.

In her fiery post, she wrote: “Why una like to dey assume things for this socio-media like this? So because of PJ, we forget pain and plenty of scars just like that? Thank God sey plane no cost much to book. Na just $10k and na my sister, my idolo, wey pay for am! Clock it.”

The lavish mansion and private jet revelation have been widely interpreted as Regina Daniels’ way of asserting her independence and silencing critics who questioned her autonomy within her high-profile marriage.

