Daddy Lumba’s family reacts to reports of joint widowhood rites for Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni

The family of the late Highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, has strongly refuted claims suggesting that his legal wife, Akosua Serwaa, and another woman, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, had agreed to perform widowhood rites together.

In an official statement dated 26th October 2025 and signed by the family secretary on behalf of Akosua Serwaa and the musician’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, the family described the circulating reports as “false, misleading, and without any factual or legal basis.”

According to the statement, the misinformation reportedly stemmed from comments made by broadcaster Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, aired on Saturday, 25th October 2025. The presenter had allegedly stated that both women would perform the rites together following a family meeting.

“The family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, wishes to categorically refute and clarify false information currently circulating in the media and on social platforms. Specifically, the family strongly denies the rumour presented by Akwasi Aboagye on his programme on Peace FM 104.3, aired on Saturday, October 25, 2025, suggesting that both women involved have agreed to perform their widowhood rites together during the funeral of the late musician. This information is entirely false, misleading, and without any factual or legal basis,” the statement read.

The family confirmed that a meeting was indeed held on 24th October 2025 at Asawasehenefie in Kumasi, chaired by Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, Nkosuohene of Asanteman. The gathering aimed to clarify the marital status of the late musician.

During the meeting, a representative of Odo Broni, who has publicly claimed to be the musician’s wife, was reportedly asked to present a marriage certificate or any legal proof of marriage. However, according to the statement, neither her lawyer nor the family head of the late musician, Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, could produce any such evidence.

Following this, Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie ruled that, in the absence of any legal documentation, the only recognised and lawful widow of Daddy Lumba remains Akosua Serwaa. He further noted that while this pronouncement stands, the final decision would rest with the High Court in Kumasi, where the case is currently pending.

“At the same meeting, Priscilla Ofori Atta insisted on performing cultural widowhood rites. However, the family of the late Mr Fosuh, led by Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh and Ms Ernestina Fosuh, firmly objected, stating that no individual can assume the role of a widow or perform widowhood rites without a valid marriage recognised by law,” the statement added.

Akosua Serwaa had earlier filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court on 2nd October 2025 against Abusua Panyin Kofi Owusu, Priscilla Ofori Atta, and Transitions Funeral Home (Enterprise Funeral Services), challenging actions that allegedly sought to undermine her legal status as the musician’s lawful wife.

Both parties appeared before the court on 17th October 2025. However, the Kumasi High Court Five, presided over by Justice Dorinda Arthur, adjourned the case to 28th October 2025 following a motion by the first defendant, Abusua Panyin Kofi Owusu, who contested Akosua Serwaa’s legal standing as the widow of the late musician.

The family concluded its statement by urging the public and media to disregard all unfounded claims regarding the supposed joint widowhood rites, emphasising that only the court’s final ruling will determine the matter.