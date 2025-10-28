10 African Countries You Probably Never Know Existed and Why You Should Visit

When you think of Africa, the usual suspects pop up: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, the big, loud, and proud ones always making the headlines.
But did you know there are 54 countries on the continent, and some of them are so tiny, remote, or underrated that even seasoned travellers blink twice when they hear their names? These places are beautiful, brimming with culture, and waiting to be explored, but for some reason, they’re hardly ever in the conversation.
Let’s introduce you to 10 African countries you probably didn’t even know exist, and why they deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.
READ MORE: 'I go on my knees and pray before a kissing scene' - Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong
1. São Tomé and Príncipe – Africa’s hidden cocoa paradise
Tucked away in the Gulf of Guinea, just off the coast of Gabon, this twin-island nation is Africa’s second-smallest country with a population of 240,000. It was once a major cocoa producer during Portuguese rule, and the chocolate heritage is still strong today.
Fun fact
READ MORE: German Embassy confirms Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife amid funeral dispute
The name “São Tomé” came from Saint Thomas because the Portuguese discovered the island on his feast day.
Why visit
Think of an unspoiled tropical dream, golden beaches, green rainforests, waterfalls, and friendly locals who still speak Portuguese Creole. It’s Africa’s answer to the Maldives, minus the crowd.
2. Comoros – The island that smells like perfume
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s family reacts to reports of joint widowhood rites for Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni
Between Madagascar and Mozambique sits Comoros, a small archipelago floating in the Indian Ocean. It’s nicknamed “The Perfume Isles” because of its ylang-ylang flowers, used in famous perfumes like Chanel No. 5. It has a population of 883,000.
Fun fact
Comoros has had over 20 coups or attempted coups since independence, yet remains one of Africa’s most peaceful tourist destinations today.
READ MORE: 'I feel sorry for people with just one wife' – Regina Daniels’ husband says
Why visit
For its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and the active volcano Mount Karthala, one of the largest in the world. It’s paradise on a budget , and barely anyone’s there.
3. Guinea-Bissau – The rhythm of quiet beauty
This small West African country, with a population of 2,264,000, often gets mistaken for its neighbour, Guinea, but it’s a completely different vibe. Portuguese is the official language, and Afro-Portuguese culture runs deep in its music, food, and architecture.
READ MORE: Ayisha Modi alleges she spent $8,000 on medicine for Daddy Lumba but was never repaid
Fun fact
Guinea-Bissau’s Bijagós Archipelago has 88 islands, some inhabited by matriarchal societies where women are chiefs and warriors.
Why visit
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s funeral faces further delay as court adjourns Akosua Serwaa’s injunction case
For raw authenticity. There’s no mass tourism, just untouched beaches, Afro-Lusophone rhythm, and the feeling of discovering a secret Africa.
4. Equatorial Guinea – The Spanish-speaking mystery
One of Africa’s richest countries per capita (thanks to oil), yet few even know it’s here. It’s also the only African country with Spanish as its official language. Its capital, Malabo, sits on Bioko Island, lush, volcanic, and postcard-perfect. Its population is 1,938,000.
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s children distance themselves from legal dispute over his death
Fun fact
The country’s new capital, Ciudad de la Paz, is being built from scratch in the rainforest to replace Malabo.
Why visit
READ MORE: Regina Daniels reportedly returns to husband Ned Nwoko's home after reconciliation
For colonial architecture, black-sand beaches, and a chance to hear Spanish spoken fluently in Africa, an unexpected twist to the African travel experience.
5. Djibouti – The desert that looks like another planet
At the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East, Djibouti is small but mighty, with a population of 1,184,000. It hosts several international military bases because of its strategic location near the Red Sea. But its real charm lies in its surreal landscapes.
READ MORE: 'It’s discipline, not oppression' - MzGee defends Education Minister's SHS haircut directive
Fun fact
Lake Assal in Djibouti is the lowest point in Africa and one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world , so salty you literally can’t sink.
Why visit
For its otherworldly beauty , think salt flats, volcanic plains, and snorkelling in the Gulf of Tadjoura with whale sharks.
6. Eritrea – The Italy of Africa
READ MORE: From Pope John Paul II to Bob Marley: 10 Famous celebrities who survived gunshots
Bordered by Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Red Sea, Eritrea is often called “Africa’s North Korea” for its political isolation, but beyond that reputation lies a gem. The capital, Asmara, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site full of Italian-era art deco buildings and cappuccino cafés. It has a population of 3,607,000.
Fun fact
Eritrea’s railway from Asmara to Massawa still runs on 1930s steam locomotives, one of the oldest in Africa.
READ MORE: Let's translate the science books - Okyeame Kwame on compulsory mother tongue policy in schools
Why visit
For its time-capsule feel. You’ll find espresso machines from Mussolini’s era, palm-lined boulevards, and beaches on the Red Sea that feel completely untouched.
7. Burundi – Africa’s green secret
Often overshadowed by Rwanda, Burundi is equally beautiful with 14,390,000 peopleall, rolling hills, tea plantations, and smiling faces. Its capital, Bujumbura, sits beside Lake Tanganyika, one of the oldest and deepest lakes in the world.
READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana
Fun fact
Drummers from Burundi are world-famous, their traditional “Burundi beat” even inspired rock musicians in the 1970s.
Why visit
For its peaceful countryside, authentic African traditions, and lakeside sunsets. It’s Rwanda before the tourists arrived.
8. Chad – The desert giant
READ MORE: Regina Daniels reportedly returns to husband Ned Nwoko's home after reconciliation
Chad is enormous, the fifth-largest country in Africa, with a population of 21,003,000, yet one of its least explored. It’s mostly Sahara, but the few who make it there are rewarded with jaw-dropping sights like the Ennedi Plateau, full of natural rock arches and prehistoric cave art.
Fun fact
Zacouma National Park in Chad has one of the largest remaining elephant populations in Central Africa.
Why visit
READ MORE: 10 Ghanaian Movie Stars Who’ve Been Missing from Our Screens for Too Long
For the adventure of a lifetime. It’s the kind of destination that makes you feel like an explorer from a National Geographic documentary.
9. Central African Republic – The hidden heart of Africa
Smack in the middle of the continent lies the Central African Republic , rich in diamonds, gold, and wildlife, yet rarely visited. Its rainforests are home to gorillas, forest elephants, and some of Africa’s most pristine national parks. Its population is 5,513,000.
READ MORE: King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana
Fun fact
The Dzanga-Sangha Reserve is one of the best places on Earth to see lowland gorillas and forest elephants up close.
Why visit
For untouched nature and pure wilderness , a reminder of what Africa looked like before mass tourism.
10. Mauritania – Where the Sahara swallows cities
READ MORE: Here’s why Nana Agradaa’s court case with Osofo Appiah Biblical faces delay
Mauritania is a massive desert country that links North and West Africa. It has a population of 5,315,000. Sand dominates everything, even some ancient towns. The ancient trading city of Chinguetti is literally being swallowed by the desert, yet remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Fun fact
Mauritania was the last country in the world to abolish slavery , in 1981.
Why visit
READ MORE: Shatta Wale’s team claims ‘673,000 people showed up for ShattaFest 2025’
For the vast silence of the Sahara, centuries-old architecture, and the mind-blowing iron ore train , one of the longest trains on Earth, which you can actually ride for free (if you don’t mind the dust!).
The bottom line
READ MORE: Castro’s mother has passed away, four years after her son was officially declared dead
Africa is endlessly surprising. Beyond the popular names are countries full of stories, smiles, and scenery that deserve a spotlight. Whether you’re into nature, history, or just love collecting rare travel experiences, these hidden nations prove that Africa’s beauty runs deep, and wide.
So next time someone says, “I’ve been to Africa”, ask them: “But have you been to São Tomé and Príncipe?”