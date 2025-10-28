10 African Countries You Probably Never Know Existed and Why You Should Visit

When you think of Africa, the usual suspects pop up: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, the big, loud, and proud ones always making the headlines. But did you know there are 54 countries on the continent, and some of them are so tiny, remote, or underrated that even seasoned travellers blink twice when they hear their names? These places are beautiful, brimming with culture, and waiting to be explored, but for some reason, they’re hardly ever in the conversation. Let’s introduce you to 10 African countries you probably didn’t even know exist, and why they deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.

1. São Tomé and Príncipe – Africa’s hidden cocoa paradise

Tucked away in the Gulf of Guinea, just off the coast of Gabon, this twin-island nation is Africa’s second-smallest country with a population of 240,000. It was once a major cocoa producer during Portuguese rule, and the chocolate heritage is still strong today.

Fun fact

The name “São Tomé” came from Saint Thomas because the Portuguese discovered the island on his feast day.

Why visit

Think of an unspoiled tropical dream, golden beaches, green rainforests, waterfalls, and friendly locals who still speak Portuguese Creole. It’s Africa’s answer to the Maldives, minus the crowd.

2. Comoros – The island that smells like perfume

Between Madagascar and Mozambique sits Comoros, a small archipelago floating in the Indian Ocean. It’s nicknamed “The Perfume Isles” because of its ylang-ylang flowers, used in famous perfumes like Chanel No. 5. It has a population of 883,000.

Fun fact

Comoros has had over 20 coups or attempted coups since independence, yet remains one of Africa’s most peaceful tourist destinations today.

Why visit

For its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, and the active volcano Mount Karthala, one of the largest in the world. It’s paradise on a budget , and barely anyone’s there.

3. Guinea-Bissau – The rhythm of quiet beauty

This small West African country, with a population of 2,264,000, often gets mistaken for its neighbour, Guinea, but it’s a completely different vibe. Portuguese is the official language, and Afro-Portuguese culture runs deep in its music, food, and architecture.

Fun fact

Guinea-Bissau’s Bijagós Archipelago has 88 islands, some inhabited by matriarchal societies where women are chiefs and warriors.

Why visit

For raw authenticity. There’s no mass tourism, just untouched beaches, Afro-Lusophone rhythm, and the feeling of discovering a secret Africa.

4. Equatorial Guinea – The Spanish-speaking mystery

One of Africa’s richest countries per capita (thanks to oil), yet few even know it’s here. It’s also the only African country with Spanish as its official language. Its capital, Malabo, sits on Bioko Island, lush, volcanic, and postcard-perfect. Its population is 1,938,000.

Fun fact

The country’s new capital, Ciudad de la Paz, is being built from scratch in the rainforest to replace Malabo.

Why visit

For colonial architecture, black-sand beaches, and a chance to hear Spanish spoken fluently in Africa, an unexpected twist to the African travel experience.

5. Djibouti – The desert that looks like another planet

At the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East, Djibouti is small but mighty, with a population of 1,184,000. It hosts several international military bases because of its strategic location near the Red Sea. But its real charm lies in its surreal landscapes.

Fun fact

Lake Assal in Djibouti is the lowest point in Africa and one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world , so salty you literally can’t sink.

Why visit

For its otherworldly beauty , think salt flats, volcanic plains, and snorkelling in the Gulf of Tadjoura with whale sharks.

6. Eritrea – The Italy of Africa

Bordered by Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Red Sea, Eritrea is often called “Africa’s North Korea” for its political isolation, but beyond that reputation lies a gem. The capital, Asmara, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site full of Italian-era art deco buildings and cappuccino cafés. It has a population of 3,607,000.

Fun fact

Eritrea’s railway from Asmara to Massawa still runs on 1930s steam locomotives, one of the oldest in Africa.

Why visit

For its time-capsule feel. You’ll find espresso machines from Mussolini’s era, palm-lined boulevards, and beaches on the Red Sea that feel completely untouched.

7. Burundi – Africa’s green secret

Often overshadowed by Rwanda, Burundi is equally beautiful with 14,390,000 peopleall, rolling hills, tea plantations, and smiling faces. Its capital, Bujumbura, sits beside Lake Tanganyika, one of the oldest and deepest lakes in the world.

Fun fact

Drummers from Burundi are world-famous, their traditional “Burundi beat” even inspired rock musicians in the 1970s.

Why visit

For its peaceful countryside, authentic African traditions, and lakeside sunsets. It’s Rwanda before the tourists arrived.

8. Chad – The desert giant

Chad is enormous, the fifth-largest country in Africa, with a population of 21,003,000, yet one of its least explored. It’s mostly Sahara, but the few who make it there are rewarded with jaw-dropping sights like the Ennedi Plateau, full of natural rock arches and prehistoric cave art.

Fun fact

Zacouma National Park in Chad has one of the largest remaining elephant populations in Central Africa.

Why visit

For the adventure of a lifetime. It’s the kind of destination that makes you feel like an explorer from a National Geographic documentary.

9. Central African Republic – The hidden heart of Africa

Smack in the middle of the continent lies the Central African Republic , rich in diamonds, gold, and wildlife, yet rarely visited. Its rainforests are home to gorillas, forest elephants, and some of Africa’s most pristine national parks. Its population is 5,513,000.

Fun fact

The Dzanga-Sangha Reserve is one of the best places on Earth to see lowland gorillas and forest elephants up close.

Why visit

For untouched nature and pure wilderness , a reminder of what Africa looked like before mass tourism.

10. Mauritania – Where the Sahara swallows cities

Mauritania is a massive desert country that links North and West Africa. It has a population of 5,315,000. Sand dominates everything, even some ancient towns. The ancient trading city of Chinguetti is literally being swallowed by the desert, yet remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Fun fact

Mauritania was the last country in the world to abolish slavery , in 1981.

Why visit

For the vast silence of the Sahara, centuries-old architecture, and the mind-blowing iron ore train , one of the longest trains on Earth, which you can actually ride for free (if you don’t mind the dust!).

The bottom line

