'I go on my knees and pray before a kissing scene' - Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about how his Christian faith shapes his approach to acting, especially when it comes to portraying romance on screen.

In an interview with Channels Television, the A Soldier’s Story star revealed that he often prays before performing intimate scenes, seeking divine guidance to ensure his work aligns with his beliefs.

“The fact that I play a lot of romantic roles in the industry today means that I get to have kissing scenes sometimes,” he explained. “People feel it’s become one too many, but the question should go to the producers. Why are they expressing affection and intimacy only a certain way? There are several other ways you can show affection.”

Etim-Effiong observed that many filmmakers include kissing scenes primarily to satisfy market demand, noting that romantic displays tend to draw audiences.

Speaking about how he balances faith and career, he said, “I get all my inspiration from God. I go on my knees and pray before I go to set and kiss. My family is my garden, then my work.”

The actor also reflected on his career journey, sharing that acting was not just a profession but a divine calling that inspired him to leave a well-paying engineering job.

“It became a purpose for me, and that’s why I had the courage to quit engineering to go into storytelling. It felt like a calling,” he added.