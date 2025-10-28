' I feel sorry for people with just one wife' – Regina Daniels’ husband says

Nigerian senator and businessman Ned Nwoko has sparked fresh debate after declaring that men who marry only one wife are “standing on one leg.” The outspoken lawmaker, who represents Delta North, made the remarks during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, polygamy brings stability, balance and structure to family life. “I feel sorry for those who have one wife. Just imagine standing on one leg; it’s difficult. But with two, three, or four, you’re more balanced. That’s the example I give,” he explained.

When the host pointed out that the Bible discourages polygamy, Nwoko quickly countered: “The Old Testament does [endorse it]. I am a man of faith. But that’s not what we are here for.”

The senator, who is currently married to four wives, insisted he has no regrets about his choices. “No, I don’t have any regret. I would do the same thing again. You should marry who you want to marry,” he stated confidently.

Nwoko also addressed ongoing rumours of domestic abuse in his marriage with Nollywood star . He categorically denied the allegations, describing them as “false and unfounded.”

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

“I am not a violent person. I respect my wives and love them and my kids,” he said.

His comments follow recent social media buzz after Regina Daniels unveiled a new luxury mansion, captioning her post: “In my house, I am a queen. I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family.”

The post fuelled speculation of growing tension in the couple’s marriage, especially after a viral video showed the actress appearing to accuse her husband of domestic abuse.

Nwoko swiftly dismissed those claims, suggesting instead that Regina’s alleged drug use had placed strain on their relationship.

