Daddy Lumba's spouse, Odo Broni, files a counterclaim in court

The lawyer representing Akosua Serwaa, wife of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has revealed that the musician’s partner, Odo Broni, has filed a counterclaim in court. The filing seeks a judicial declaration that Daddy Lumba had divorced Akosua Serwaa before his passing.

In an interview on Top Radio’s Final Point show, lawyer William Kusi explained that Odo Broni’s counterclaim not only challenges Akosua Serwaa’s marital status but also seeks formal recognition of herself as the late musician’s lawful wife.

“She (Odo Broni) has now opened her defence in court and filed a counterclaim asking the court to declare that Daddy Lumba divorced Akosua Serwaa. She also wants the court to recognise her as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife,” Mr Kusi stated.

He further clarified that the counterclaim and the accompanying defence were filed at the Kumasi High Court, contrary to reports suggesting that the process took place in Accra.

Mr Kusi also addressed growing confusion over who is legally permitted to view the musician’s body. He explained that the court had ruled that only the person who deposited the body at the mortuary holds the legal right to view it, unless others are explicitly granted authorisation.

“The judge ruled that only the person who took the body to the mortuary has the right to view it. Anyone with legal authority can also do so. But you know his sisters are upset about that. Imagine if your brother passed away and you came from abroad but couldn’t see the body — that would be a serious issue,” he added.

On 28 October 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed an injunction application filed by Akosua Serwaa. The application sought to restrain the family head, Kofi Owusu Banahene; the musician’s partner, Odo Broni; and Transitions Funeral Homes from proceeding with funeral arrangements.

Presiding Judge Dorinda Smith Arthur ruled in favour of the family head, granting him authority to continue with the planned funeral. The court further directed both parties to submit all required legal documents by 31 October 2025 in preparation for a Case Management Conference scheduled for 14 November 2025.

