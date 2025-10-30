5 Ghanaian music groups that tried to make a comeback but flopped

Once upon a time, they ruled Ghanaian music. Their songs were everywhere, blaring from tro-tros, lighting up weddings, fuelling jams, and making fans scream their names in packed stadiums. These groups weren’t just artistes; they were cultural landmarks. But the thing about fame? It’s fleeting. The music industry is brutal, and comebacks are even tougher.

Let’s rewind and look at five legendary Ghanaian groups who tried to rekindle the fire, only to find that sometimes, nostalgia just isn’t enough.

1.Praye

Back in the mid-2000s, Praye was untouchable. With hits like Angelina and Shordy, the trio, Praye Tietia, Praye Honeho, and Praye Choirmaster, perfectly fused hiplife, highlife, and pop. Their energy was infectious, their chemistry unmatched.

They were more than musicians; they were the soundtrack to a generation. But behind the scenes, tension was brewing. By 2011, the group had split. In an interview with D-Black on The UNKUT Show, Praye Tietia revealed that “unresolved tensions and secret collaborations” caused the fallout, hinting that Praye Tenten’s side project was the breaking point.

PRAYE

Then came 2018. They reunited at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, and fans went wild. But the euphoria faded quickly. The younger generation barely knew who they were, and their old fanbase had moved on. The comeback fizzled.

2.VVIP

Once upon a time, VIP (Vision In Progress) was Ghana’s pride, the pioneers of hiplife from Nima who went international. They were gritty, raw, and authentic. Their songs Ahomka Womu and Besin dominated the airwaves.

VVIP - Dogo Yaro feat. Samini

But time catches everyone. In 2014, after Promzy’s exit, the group rebranded as VVIP and welcomed Reggie Rockstone, the “Godfather of Hiplife.” On paper, it was a masterstroke. And for a while, it worked. Selfie and Skolom were monster hits.

Then… nothing. No scandal, no official split. Just silence. Their comeback had looked promising but couldn’t survive the wave of Afrobeats domination. The group that once stood for “Vision In Progress” simply faded out of sight, no press release, no farewell tour, just gone.

3. Dobble

When Dobble dropped Christy, Ghana went mad. The song was everywhere, from parties to churches, it was an anthem. Paa Kwasi and EnnWai had the perfect chemistry, blending highlife and hiplife effortlessly.

But at their peak, the duo split in 2016. Rumours flew , money issues, ego clashes, solo dreams. Paa Kwasi later clarified it was “mutual”, but the damage was done.

Their attempt at a comeback years later was, well… forgettable. Fans had moved on, the sound had evolved, and their new music barely made a ripple. Their “reunion” was met with polite claps instead of roaring applause.

4.Wutah

When Wutah , made up of Kobby and Afriyie , sang, it was pure magic. Kotosa, Bigman Bigman, and Anamɔn defined Ghanaian love songs for a generation. Their harmonies were divine, their chemistry effortless.

But even angels can fall out. Kobby accused Afriyie of “selfishness and greed”, while Afriyie offered vague explanations. The breakup was messy. Years later, they reunited in 2017 and gave us Bronya, a beautiful reminder of their brilliance.

Then, in 2019, they split again. No drama this time , just exhaustion. Kobby later admitted, “Wutah is over. We’ve both moved on.”

Their second act had ended just like the first, quietly, sadly, inevitably.

5.4x4

4x4 were pure energy, Captain Planet, Fresh Prince, Coded, and Abortion (later replaced). With bangers like Mokoni and World Trade Centre, they were the life of every Ghanaian party.

But according to Coded, “Shatta Wale’s relentless output made it impossible to compete.” The group couldn’t keep up. Each member wanted to go solo, and eventually, they did.

4X4 - left to right [Fresh Prince, Captain Planet, Coded]

Fans hoped for a reunion, but in 2025, Captain Planet put those hopes to rest: “We’re too grown to handle our individual talents. We don’t have to be in a group to make music.”

And that was that. No grand comeback. Just memories and playlists.

Why do these comebacks fail? Simple — the game changes.

A Lesson in Letting Go

Praye, VVIP, Dobble, Wutah, and 4x4 gave Ghana unforgettable music. Their comebacks didn’t work, but maybe that’s okay. Some eras are meant to stay frozen in memory, not forced into revival.