'Cut the hair or pay for GIS!' - A Plus reacts to Ghana’s school hair policy debate

Gomoa Central MP and outspoken social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has weighed in on the heated debate surrounding the rule in Ghanaian public schools that requires Senior High School (SHS) students to cut their hair before being enrolled.

The discussion has flared up once again after viral videos showed students being compelled to trim their hair to meet admission requirements.

Taking to Facebook on 29 October 2025, A Plus shared his unfiltered opinion, urging parents who disagree with the rule to simply send their children to private schools.

“Don’t cut your kids’ hair. That nonsense must stop. Take your kids to GIS. You can’t pay GIS? Cut the ‘nonsense’ hair and go for free!” he wrote, referring to Ghana International School (GIS), one of the country’s elite private institutions.

The MP’s post has reignited conversation on social media, with some agreeing that parents should respect the policies of public schools if they cannot afford alternatives, while others argue that the rule is outdated and discriminatory.

Education experts and parents remain divided; some insist that a student’s hairstyle has no bearing on their academic performance, while others believe that discipline and uniformity form a vital part of Ghana’s educational ethos.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Haruna Idirisu, recently reaffirmed the government’s stance on the issue during the 75th anniversary celebration of Mawuli Senior High School.

He cautioned that the Ministry would not permit long hair in SHSs, warning that allowing such flexibility could undermine discipline in schools.

“If we allow long hair today, we risk losing control over other aspects of student appearance,” the Minister stated, empowering headteachers and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to continue enforcing grooming and behavioural standards on campus.

The debate continues to divide opinion across the country, with calls growing louder for a review of traditional school rules that many believe no longer reflect the times.