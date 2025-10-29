‘I lost everything to drugs’ - Rapper Agbeko opens up on his battle with addiction

Ghanaian rapper Agbeko has candidly spoken about the lowest point in his life, revealing how drug addiction left him homeless and struggling with memory loss.

In an emotional interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on 28 October 2025, the former Last Two signee recounted how his dependency on drugs destroyed everything he had built — from his finances and home to his friendships and reputation.

“I was doing drugs. I couldn’t get myself a place anymore; I had no means to. I lost everything that was holding me up, so I found myself on the street,” he recalled.

The ‘Wototome’ hitmaker explained that although he earned some income from his music career, it was barely enough to keep him afloat. Most of what he made, he said, went into survival and music production costs.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t make money from music. Though it wasn’t paying much, whatever I got from shows, I divided into parts. Some went into bills, some into studio work and promo CDs, and the rest into food. That’s how I managed the little I had,” he noted.

Agbeko also shared that he tried to sustain himself by selling clothes through a small indoor boutique business. “I sold clothes, and sometimes I carried them around for people to buy,” he said.

However, his struggles did not end there. The rapper revealed that during this dark period, he began to suffer from memory loss, which made social interactions increasingly difficult.

“Along the line, I realised I had an issue with memory loss. It’s serious, and I feel like I need medical attention. I started forgetting people I knew. When those who supported me saw me and I didn’t respond, they thought I was being arrogant. But they don’t know what I’m going through, so I don’t blame anyone,” he explained.