'I’m currently single because I have trust issues' - Wendy Shay opens up

Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, widely known by her stage name Wendy Shay, has revealed the reason behind her current single status.

In an interview on Joy Prime on 29 October 2025, the Survivor hitmaker explained that her choice to stay single stems from deep-seated trust issues developed since entering the music industry.

“I’m single because when I came into the industry, things happened so fast that it became hard for me to trust. I have trust issues,” she admitted.

Wendy Shay

According to Wendy Shay, her experiences as an artiste have influenced the way she views relationships and the kind of partner she desires. She said her priorities have evolved, focusing less on looks and more on emotional and spiritual compatibility.

“I’ve grown to understand that there’s more to life than appearance. I’m a very soul-driven person. He has to be involved in my vision and understand where I’m going because I need someone who gets the work I’m doing,” she explained.

The award-winning performer stressed that any man in her life must be secure enough to handle the nature of her work.

Wendy Shay

“When I go on stage and I’m twerking, he needs to understand that it’s show business. I know men are very jealous, so he has to understand that what I’m doing is part of the job. When I come home, I’m your woman,” Wendy Shay noted.

Beyond emotional understanding, the singer said a strong spiritual bond is equally vital in her ideal relationship.

“I also need someone who will be there for me spiritually, be my head and cover me with prayers. I’m not really fixed on money because I believe in building something together,” she added.

