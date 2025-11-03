Agradaa’s husband reacts to viral video of her playing drums in prison

During a sermon at the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Angel Asiamah, husband of incarcerated evangelist Nana Agradaa, expressed surprise after discovering that his wife had taken up a new skill while serving her prison sentence.

According to Asiamah, a video circulating online showed a pastor delivering a sermon at Nsawam Prison, with Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, seated behind the pulpit, energetically playing the drums during worship.

READ MORE: 10 celebrites who ended up in jail after fame

“I saw a video of a pastor who said he had gone to Nsawam Prison to preach to the inmates and had seen my wife playing the drums at the church,” Asiamah recounted to his congregation. “I was like, ‘Eii!’ I knew my wife could pray, I knew she could preach; I didn’t know she was such a powerful drummer.”

The pastor went on to commend his wife’s resilience, noting that despite her imprisonment, she remains devoted to her evangelical calling. He said he was encouraged to learn that Agradaa was “in high spirits” and actively involved in church activities while behind bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was happy to hear that Agradaa was not sad or crying in prison. Praise be to God that she is leading the church service with prayers and everything else,” he said. “She even played the drums, that shows she will triumph in her battle.”

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, was sentenced in July 2025 to 15 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of fraud and charlatanic advertisement offences.