10 celebrites who ended up in jail after fame

Fame often comes with wealth, admiration, and influence, but it doesn’t erase human imperfection. Time and again, some of the world’s most celebrated figures have found themselves entangled in legal scandals, reminding the public that celebrity does not place one above the law.

One of the most recent and striking examples is hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, whose name has long dominated both music and business headlines. In July 2025, Combs was convicted in a federal court on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act, a 1910 statute designed to combat coercive sexual exploitation.

The charges related to the forced travel of his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman known only as “Jane.” Although acquitted of three other charges, including racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking, the guilty verdict represented a stunning downfall for the 55-year-old star once synonymous with opulence, power, and artistic dominance.

Yet Combs’ case is far from unique. Across generations, high-profile entertainers have seen their reputations crumble following criminal convictions. Below are ten of the most infamous examples.

1. Amy Locane

American actress Amy Locane is best known for her role in John Waters’ 1990 musical comedy Cry-Baby, where she co-starred with Johnny Depp. But the 52-year-old was convicted of vehicular homicide in New Jersey in 2010.Locane’s blood-alcohol level was three times above the legal limit when she hit another car, killing its 60-year-old passenger. The driver of the car was the victim’s husband, who was seriously injured.The mother of two was released in 2015 but was re-sentenced to eight years in prison in 2020 after her original sentence was ruled too lenient. She will be eligible for parole in December 2024.

2. Jared Fogle

A former spokesperson for Subway restaurants, Jared Fogle went from talking about sandwiches on live TV to making them for his fellow prison inmates.The 47-year-old was sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars for receiving and keeping child pornography, as well as repeatedly having intimate relationships with minors, as reported by NPR.

3. Harvey Weinstein

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein will very likely spend the rest of his life in jail, according to NPR. He had previously been serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York when, in 2023, he was sentenced again on charges of rape and sexual assault, adding an additional 16 years.Weinstein spoke up in court, denying his involvement, saying, “I maintain that I’m innocent. I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn’t know me. This is about money,” reported CNN.

4.Elizabeth Holmes

According to NPR, Holmes is the “most high-profile tech executive to be sentenced to prison time.” Back in January 2022, a jury in San Jose, California, convicted the now 40-year-old of fraud and conspiracy over false claims related to her blood-testing company, Theranos.She is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2032.

5. Roy Estrada

Roy Estrada was a bassist for Frank Zappa when he was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for molesting a female family member under the age of 14, as reported by RTT News. A representative for the Tarrant County district attorney said, “The victim’s family was unaware that he was a convicted sex offender. Estrada was sentenced to 25 years in a plea bargain agreement and is not eligible for parole.“He will be 93 years old before he is released from prison.”

6. Joe Exotic

The infamous “Tiger King” was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to kill Carole Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act after he killed five tigers and sold the animals across state lines, as reported by Pensacola News Journal.Originally, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison on January 22, 2020, but was re-sentenced to 21 years, two years later.

7. Josh Duggar

Back in May 2022, Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing and downloading child pornography. Earlier on, he was also accused of molesting five girls, two of which were his sisters, when he was a teenager.He is best known for being a part of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting.

8. Danny Masterson

According to ABC News, former That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape involving three women. He was found guilty by the jury in September 2023 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.The women accused him of raping them between 2001 and 2003. The third count was labeled a mistrial and has been dismissed by prosecutors.

9.R. Kelly

The R&B singer, known for hits like "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Ignition (Remix)," is serving a combined 31-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in separate trials in New York and Chicago. In 2021, he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, including sexual exploitation of minors, kidnapping, bribery, and forced labor. A 2022 Chicago trial resulted in additional convictions for child pornography and enticement of minors. Allegations against Kelly had circulated for decades, including a controversial relationship with late singer Aaliyah when she was underage, but he evaded accountability until the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly reignited public scrutiny and encouraged victims to come forward.

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

10. Sean “Diddy” Combs

Returning to the case that reopened this conversation, Diddy’s conviction underlines how power and privilege cannot forever shield wrongdoing. “Nobody is untouchable when it comes to justice,” prosecutors remarked after the verdict. The once-celebrated mogul now faces years of legal battles and public reckoning as his empire unravels.

American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Love 'Diddy' Combs

