Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Nkawkaw-based rapper reportedly killed by rival group for trespassing

03 November 2025 at 10:54
Nkawkaw-based rapper Fada Gaza
Nkawkaw-based rapper Fada Gaza

Nkawkaw-based rapper Fada Gaza has tragically passed away following a violent confrontation with a rival on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

According to multiple reports, what began as a heated argument between the musician and another man quickly turned deadly when both individuals allegedly stabbed each other during the altercation.

READ MORE: 'He was German, not Ghanaian' – Daddy Lumba’s wife insists on sole right to his funeral rites

They were rushed to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw for emergency treatment, but Fada Gaza was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man, who sustained severe injuries, received initial treatment before being transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialised care.

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T23:16:21+00:00

Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country
Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the Kwahu West Municipal Director of Health, Celestina Asante, stated that the deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds consistent with knife or cutlass injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: If he is a man, he should go ahead and bury him on 6 December - Lumba's sister dares Abusuapanyin

“Two young men were involved in a scuffle, probably at home, and stabbed each other. Unfortunately, one passed away while the other survived but with serious injuries. When they were brought in, one was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased had visible wounds around the armpit, ribs, and lower abdomen,” she explained.

She added that tensions flared at the hospital as a large crowd gathered, with some Nkawkaw youth demanding that the injured suspect be handed over to them in anger over the rapper’s death.

The body of Fada Gaza has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block his burial until cause of death is known

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation or confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.