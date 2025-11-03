Nkawkaw-based rapper reportedly killed by rival group for trespassing

Nkawkaw-based rapper Fada Gaza has tragically passed away following a violent confrontation with a rival on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

According to multiple reports, what began as a heated argument between the musician and another man quickly turned deadly when both individuals allegedly stabbed each other during the altercation.

They were rushed to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw for emergency treatment, but Fada Gaza was pronounced dead on arrival. The other man, who sustained severe injuries, received initial treatment before being transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialised care.

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the Kwahu West Municipal Director of Health, Celestina Asante, stated that the deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds consistent with knife or cutlass injuries.

“Two young men were involved in a scuffle, probably at home, and stabbed each other. Unfortunately, one passed away while the other survived but with serious injuries. When they were brought in, one was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased had visible wounds around the armpit, ribs, and lower abdomen,” she explained.

She added that tensions flared at the hospital as a large crowd gathered, with some Nkawkaw youth demanding that the injured suspect be handed over to them in anger over the rapper’s death.

The body of Fada Gaza has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue.

