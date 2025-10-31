Stonebwoy’s team clarifies rumours surrounding Popcaan’s Bhimfest appearance

After Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan’s recent statement denying his involvement in Bhimfest 2025, Stonebwoy’s team has issued a clarification to dispel circulating rumours and set the record straight.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Head of Public Relations for Burniton Music Group, addressed the issue, explaining that no official announcement has yet been made regarding guest performers for the upcoming festival.

Speaking to 3Entertainment’s Konxept Worae, she noted that so far, the only confirmed detail is the concert itself, with official promotional campaigns scheduled to begin on 1 November 2025.

“Details of the guest artistes will be revealed through the event’s official channels. This will be followed by videos of artistes confirming their participation in the 10th Anniversary edition of Bhimfest,” Vida said, assuring fans that all updates will come from credible and verified sources.

Popcaan, on 30 October 2025, publicly denied any association with the event, insisting he had “no knowledge” of performing in Ghana this December.

In a post shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account on 29 October 2025, the Jamaican star clarified: “To the loyal unruly fans in Ghana, I have no knowledge of me performing in Ghana Dec 26. Whenever I’m performing, you will all know, and it will be a celebration and a lifestyle moment that is long overdue. Until then, stay safe, stay strong, and stay unruly! Signed, Unruly Boss.”

Founded by Ghanaian Afrodancehall icon Stonebwoy, Bhimfest has become one of Ghana’s premier annual music festivals, celebrating the cultural connection between Africa and the Caribbean.