I can easily lead Ghana with my experience as Legon SRC president – Guru claims

Ghanaian rapper and outgoing President of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council (UGSRC), Guru, has stated that his time in student leadership has equipped him with the skills and experience needed to take on national leadership roles in the future.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, the musician, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, emphasised the importance of education and practical experience in preparing individuals for higher responsibilities.

“If you want to venture into a new business, job, or leadership role, you must first prove that you understand the work and are capable of doing it. Experience is equally vital. That’s why people go to school before applying for jobs, to demonstrate that they can deliver,” he explained.

Guru highlighted that many of Ghana’s political leaders, including presidents, ministers, and members of parliament, began their leadership journeys in student politics. He believes that serving as SRC president at the University of Ghana offers valuable exposure to governance and public service.

“From what we’ve seen, anyone who can successfully serve as SRC President of the University of Ghana can lead Ghana at any time. Most of our MPs and ministers were deeply involved in student politics, which is why they excel at their duties; they built their experience from there,” he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Guru noted that the role had taught him crucial lessons in patience, tolerance, and effective leadership.

“Becoming SRC President has helped me understand endurance, tolerance, and the process of leadership,” he shared.

The rapper, who studied Political Science and Information Studies, concluded confidently:

“After leading the SRC of Legon successfully, I believe I can lead Ghana or hold any national position without struggle.”

