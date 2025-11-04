Daddy Lumba’s sister issues strong warning to 'outsiders' over late musician’s funeral plans

Ernestina Fosu, elder sister of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has cautioned the public against interfering in the family’s funeral arrangements.

Speaking to the media on 3rd November 2025, Ernestina demanded that only members of the Fosu family be involved in organising her brother’s burial, insisting that any external committee or individuals should be excluded from the process.

READ MORE: Medikal finally breaks his silence on rumours that he has more than one child with Eazzy

Her comments came shortly after she and other family members, including Kofi Owusu, paid a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The visit followed the Asantehene’s invocation of an oath, which led the family to engage privately with Otumfuo’s Saamanhene to discuss matters surrounding the late musician’s autopsy and funeral plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernestina expressed frustration that people outside the family were attempting to involve themselves in the burial arrangements, describing such interference as disrespectful during a period of mourning.

“The family has lost a beloved one, so I don’t need any outsider there except my family. I don’t need any strangers as a committee to come and insult us in our time of grief,” she said.

She further emphasised the need for unity within the family, adding that their focus should be on honouring Daddy Lumba’s memory with dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT