Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back

05 November 2025 at 13:56
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has stirred social media with a bold message to her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, outlining what he must do if he truly wants to win her back.

The Nollywood star accused Nwoko of orchestrating the arrest of her younger brother, Sammy West, and made it clear that reconciliation will not happen under such circumstances.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Regina wrote:

"If you truly want your woman back, hurting her family and locking up her brother won't bring her closer, it only deepens the pain. Love can't grow through oppression. You're breaking hearts, not fixing them".

She ended her post with the hashtags #FreeSammyWest and #FreeHimNow, sparking massive online support from fans and fellow celebrities demanding her brother’s release.

The post, which has been trending since Tuesday, has reignited public debate about Regina’s marriage, with many accusing Nwoko of using his influence to intimidate her family.

Regina also alleged that both her brother and sister were arrested on her husband’s orders after she refused to return to their marital home.

As of now, Senator Nwoko has not publicly responded to the actress’s claims.

