Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, widely known as Roman Fada, has dismissed claims suggesting that the late Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly called Daddy Lumba, terminated his services before his death.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Roman Fada clarified that his bond with the iconic musician remained strong and unbroken until Lumba’s passing.

“I had no issue with Daddy Lumba before he passed on. He loved me like a son, and I loved and respected him deeply,” Roman Fada said. “It’s laughable when I see these stories online claiming I was sacked. None of them are true. Both Lumba and I knew the bond we shared; there was no problem between us.”

He recounted how Daddy Lumba continued to rely on him for both professional and personal matters, even during his final months. “When President Mahama organised a programme for senior citizens, the invitation came through me, and I passed it on to Papa. He even asked me what to wear for the occasion, and I told him a suit would be perfect,” he revealed. “He later asked me to finalise a contract that actor Wayoosi had brought to him before his passing. How could a man who had sacked me ask me to handle his business?”

Roman Fada described the dismissal claims as a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation and distort his role in Lumba’s life and career. “I came to serve, and I’m still serving Lumba, even after his death,” he stated.

His comments follow a public statement issued on 6 November 2025 by Lumba’s wife, Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, and his sister, Ms Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh. The family accused Roman Fada of circulating false information regarding funeral arrangements and misrepresenting himself as an authorised family spokesperson.

In their statement, the Fosuh family asserted that Roman Fada’s position as Lumba’s manager had been officially terminated before the musician’s passing. They also warned that any further misrepresentation could result in legal action.

However, Roman Fada maintains that those allegations are baseless, insisting that his relationship with Daddy Lumba was built on loyalty and respect. “Lumba and I never had any fallout. The love and respect we had for each other were genuine,” he reiterated.

The dispute arises amid ongoing tensions surrounding the arrangements for Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which is tentatively scheduled for 6 December 2025. However, the date remains uncertain as certain aspects of the matter are reportedly being handled in court.

