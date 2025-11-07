Grammys: Moliy, Shatta Wale, other Ghanaian artists up for potential nomination today

As the Recording Academy prepares to announce nominations for the 68th Grammy Awards today, Friday, November 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET, Ghana finds itself on the cusp of potential history with some artists having submitted their works for consideration across multiple prestigious categories.

Dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has submitted "Street Crown" for consideration in the Best African Music Performance category, marking what he describes as a watershed moment not just for himself, but for the entire nation. "This moment is not just about me, it's about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African Dancehall," Shatta Wale stated, urging Ghanaians to rally behind homegrown talent.

Reggae artist Epixode has also presented his recording "Chooboi" for Grammy consideration in the Best African Performance category, expressing confidence about receiving a nomination.

Black Sherif, another prominent Ghanaian voice, has submitted "So It Goes" for consideration in the same category, continuing Ghana's strong representation in African music on the global stage.

Moliy's viral hit "Shake It to the Max" (with Shenseea & Skillibeng), which was largely considered a frontrunner is also in contended African music performance categories. Even self-acclaimed producer Guilty Beatz made a bold prediction that Moliy "might just carry this Grammy next year".

The Grammy Academy approval for consideration means these submissions have passed the first round of screening that started October 3, 2025. The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Shatta Wale made an impassioned appeal to Ghanaians, stating: "Let's not miss this chance to unite and push our sound globally. This is bigger than Shatta Wale—it's about Ghana".

The nominations announcement represents a critical moment for Ghanaian music, as the nation seeks its first Grammy win. While no Ghanaian artist has won at the Grammy Awards yet, Ghanaian producers have been instrumental for international artists, with GuiltyBeatz securing a win for his production on Tems' "Love Me Jeje" at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

