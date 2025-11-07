'I am losing my mind, I will go back' - Regina Daniels in tears after brother’s arrest

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, the actress has hinted at a possible return to her marital home after reportedly leaving due to alleged domestic abuse.

In a video shared on social media, Regina appeared visibly emotional as she reflected on the turmoil that has unfolded since her departure. She lamented the endless drama surrounding her family, particularly the recent arrest of her siblings, which she believes is linked to her strained relationship with her husband.

"I tried. I feel like I’m going crazy; I’m losing my mind, and it’s not making any sense. I’m really crying in front of everybody. Every time I wake up, I say one thing, oh, my brother, today I hear good news, he’s about to be free, then tomorrow I hear something else. What’s the problem? But I’ve tried. I have to go. I’ll go back," she said tearfully.

Reports suggest that Senator Nwoko allegedly ordered the arrest of Regina’s elder brother and sister amid their marital conflict. The arrests reportedly occurred just days after Regina had allegedly filed for divorce, citing domestic violence.

In response, the Delta North senator denied the allegations and instead accused the actress of drug abuse.

Regina, however, took to her Instagram page on 3 November 2025 to publicly plead for help, claiming her siblings’ detention was part of her husband’s attempt to force her return.

"I never thought I would do this, but my big brother and big sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be arrested as well until I return, and, according to him, return to rehab. Don’t even get me started on telling the world what you did to me with your stupid rehab talk," she wrote.

The incident has reignited public debate over Regina’s marriage, with many accusing Senator Nwoko of using his political influence to intimidate her family. Regina further alleged that her siblings’ arrests were directly ordered by her husband after she refused to return to their home.

As of now, Senator Nwoko has not issued an official response to the actress’s claims.