We spend over GH¢50K per interview - Sammy Flex on why top stars now shun the media

06 November 2025 at 16:19
    Public Relations Officer for Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, has shed light on why several leading Ghanaian musicians, including his artiste, are increasingly unwilling to participate in media interviews.

    Speaking on The Big Conversation on 3Music TV, Sammy Flex stated that many artistes no longer find media appearances worth the time, energy, or financial commitment required. He partly blamed this on the media’s approach to post-interview content.

    “It’s our own people. When artistes invest their time and resources to show up for interviews, the outcome often doesn’t favour them. Instead of highlighting the valuable or insightful parts, people edit and circulate the funny clips just to make them trend online. They end up being ridiculed,” he explained.

    Sammy Flex further emphasised the financial burden attached to preparing for such appearances, citing Shatta Wale as an example.

    “Before Shatta Wale can fully prepare for an interview, we spend not less than GH¢50,000. That includes security, police escort, transportation for his team, and even tokens of appreciation for hosts. So, imagine spending that much only to face irrelevant or provocative questions. He simply won’t do it,” he revealed.

    According to him, this reality has made artistes increasingly selective, choosing to engage with the media only when promoting a specific project or agenda.

    His remarks follow comments by Ghanaian musician and YouTuber Kula, also known as Headless YouTuber, who criticised artistes for neglecting the media and only reappearing when they have songs to promote.

