Ofori Amponsah breaks silence on claims linking him to Kofi B’s death

06 November 2025 at 12:23
Ofori Amponsah
Ofori Amponsah

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Samuel Ofori Amponsah has candidly shared the emotional strain he has endured as a result of harsh criticism and false accusations on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Joy Prime on 6 November 2025, Ofori Amponsah revealed that some online users have made deeply hurtful and unfounded claims against him, including being blamed for the death of his late friend and fellow musician, Kofi B.

He recounted: “Someone once wrote that I killed my brother Kofi B for music. All these things, I salute Daddy Lumba because of the things people do to him. He is so tough and has a thick skin. Imagine someone accusing you of killing someone — it’s not easy at all.”

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

The award-winning singer explained that the unrelenting negativity, insults, and false allegations pushed him to withdraw from social media entirely for the sake of his mental health.

“I normally don’t react because I’m not into it. I ran away from social media because of the insults and accusations. Sometimes, I read a comment and it breaks me,” he confessed.

Despite the hurtful experiences, Ofori Amponsah shared that he has gradually built emotional resilience and learned not to internalise the backlash that comes with fame.

