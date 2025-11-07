Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates

07 November 2025 at 16:57

Ghana's music industry faces another disappointment as the country failed to secure any nominations in the Best African Music Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards, while Nigerian artists once again dominated the prestigious list.

As announced Fridayn Nomber, 7, 2025, by the academy, Lamar leads nominees for next year’s ceremony with nine nods in all, followed by Gaga and the producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff, each of whom has seven nominations, and Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas, each of whom has six. Other top nominees include the rappers Doechii, Clipse and Tyler, the Creator as well as the producers Sounwave and Andrew Watt, the rock band Turnstile and the recording engineer Serban Ghenea.

READ MORE: Grammys: Moliy, Shatta Wale, other Ghanaian artists up for potential nomination today

The announcement reveals a familiar pattern of Nigerian supremacy in the category, with four of the five nominations going to artists from Africa's most populous nation. The nominated tracks showcase the continued global influence of Afrobeats and Nigerian musical talent:

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T23:16:21+00:00

Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love

From Date Rush to Good Morning Ghana, explore the top TV programmes in Ghana that blend entertainment, culture, and insightful conversations, captivating audiences across the country
Top 5 TV shows Ghanaians love
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing

The 2026 Nominees for Best African Music Performance:

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba sacked Roman Fada before he died - Family reveals

Burna Boy - "Love You" Davido featuring Omah Lay - "With You" Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid - "Gimme Dat"Tyla - "Push 2 Start" Tyla - "Push 2 Start" Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin - "Hope & Love" (Uganda's representation)

Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates

For Ghana, this marks yet another year of absence from the category, raising questions about the country's music industry strategy and international visibility. Despite Ghana's rich musical heritage and talented artists, the nation has struggled to break through in this competitive Grammy category since its inception.

READ MORE: 'I am losing my mind, I will go back' - Regina Daniels in tears after brother’s arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

The pattern suggests Nigerian artists have successfully captured international attention and Grammy voters' recognition, while other African music industries, including Ghana's, continue searching for the formula to compete on this global stage.

The 68th Grammys will take place Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Angeles.

Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.