Shatta Wale warns critics after backlash over PA’s clash with Kojo Manuel

Dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has delivered a sharp rebuke to critics after he became the focus of heated online debate following a confrontation involving his personal assistant, Abonko, and well-known MC Kojo Manuel.

The controversy stems from a viral clip recorded at the recently concluded 2025 Tidal Rave, in which Abonko was seen blocking Kojo Manuel from approaching the musician during his stage performance. The footage sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many users accusing Shatta Wale of enabling unprofessional conduct.

Responding to the criticism in a live TikTok broadcast, Shatta Wale warned those he believes are deliberately distorting narratives about him or attempting to damage his reputation. According to the ‘Street Crown’ hitmaker, he will not entertain attacks on his character or brand.

He issued a blunt caution, stating: “I have decided to stay quiet, so this time if you encounter a problem and you don’t address it properly online, we will beat you, and we will see what you can do.”

Shatta Wale added that people should refrain from inserting themselves into matters that do not concern them or making needless comparisons: “I am trying to make my business look proper. If I have not called you into my business, don’t enter it. If you are walking in your lane, stay there, but don’t compare any artiste to me or else I will beat you or let them touch you.”

He also dismissed suggestions that he has mellowed in recent times, insisting that his personality and approach remain unchanged. “Those saying that Shatta Wale has changed, go and tell them I am still the same. I won’t change for any of you. I don’t give a fuck about what you think anymore. What you people did has even given me the leverage to be where I am now,” he declared.

