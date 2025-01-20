Here are 5 cheapest places to rent at in Greater Accra

Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital, often gets a reputation for being an expensive city to live in. However, there are several neighborhoods where you can find budget-friendly accommodation without sacrificing access to essential amenities. If you’re on a tight budget, these five areas—Ablekuma, Nima, Mamobi, Lapaz, and Kwashieman—offer affordable rental options starting from just 500 cedis per month.

This price range may differ based on the landlord and the state of the property.

1. Ablekuma

Ablekuma, located in the Ga Central District, is a developing neighborhood that provides affordable housing options, especially for singles or small families.

• Estimated Rent Cost: Rooms and single units can be rented for 500–700 cedis per month.

• Perks: The area has a growing number of schools, local markets, and accessible transportation. It’s perfect for those seeking a quieter residential environment.

2. Nima

Nima is one of Accra’s oldest and most vibrant communities. Known for its rich culture and close-knit neighborhoods, it’s a hub of affordable living.

• Estimated Rent Cost: Single rooms and small apartments start at 400–600 cedis per month.

• Perks: It’s centrally located, giving tenants quick access to business districts and public transport. The lively community atmosphere also means you’ll never feel isolated.

3. Mamobi

Situated next to Nima, Mamobi is equally affordable and offers a similar community-centered vibe. It’s ideal for individuals looking for a budget-friendly urban lifestyle.

• Estimated Rent Cost: Single rooms go for 450–600 cedis per month, while shared housing options may cost less.

• Perks: The area has a range of eateries, shops, and easy access to key locations like Osu and the central business district.

4. Lapaz

Lapaz is a busy suburb in the Okaikwei North district and is known for its mix of residential and commercial activity.

• Estimated Rent Cost: Affordable rentals are available for 500–700 cedis per month, with options ranging from single rooms to basic self-contained units.

• Perks: The suburb is well-connected with several trotro routes, and residents benefit from access to modern amenities like shopping centers and banks.

5. Kwashieman

Kwashieman, a popular area for middle-class and lower-income residents, is a practical choice for affordable living in Accra.

• Estimated Rent Cost: Rooms and apartments can be found for 450–650 cedis per month.

• Perks: The neighborhood offers proximity to schools, churches, and public transport terminals, making it convenient for families and commuters.

Tips for Finding Affordable Rentals

1. Ask Locals: Word of mouth remains one of the best ways to find cheap housing in these neighborhoods.

2. Use Social Media: Platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups often have listings from landlords.

3. Negotiate: Most landlords are open to price negotiations, especially for long-term tenants.